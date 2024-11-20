Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Nvidia (NVDA), consensus 75c… Palo Alto Networks (PANW), consensus $1.43… Snowflake (SNOW), consensus 15c.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVDA:
- NVIDIA options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings
- Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Nvidia ahead of earnings
- Last Minute Thought: Hans Mosesmann Weighs in on Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Time to Turn Bullish
- Target downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.