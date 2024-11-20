Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Nvidia (NVDA), consensus 75c… Palo Alto Networks (PANW), consensus $1.43… Snowflake (SNOW), consensus 15c.

