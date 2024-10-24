Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Capital One (COF), consensus $3.76… L3Harris Technologies (LHX), consensus $3.26… Edwards Lifesciences (EW), consensus 64c… Dexcom (DXCM), consensus 43c… Deckers Outdoor (DECK), consensus $1.24… Western Digital (WDC), consensus $1.71… Universal Health (UHS), consensus $3.70… Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), consensus $1.31… Skechers USA (SKX), consensus $1.15… Boston Beer (SAM), consensus $4.98.

