Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Capital One (COF), consensus $3.76… L3Harris Technologies (LHX), consensus $3.26… Edwards Lifesciences (EW), consensus 64c… Dexcom (DXCM), consensus 43c… Deckers Outdoor (DECK), consensus $1.24… Western Digital (WDC), consensus $1.71… Universal Health (UHS), consensus $3.70… Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), consensus $1.31… Skechers USA (SKX), consensus $1.15… Boston Beer (SAM), consensus $4.98.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on COF:
- New York case may pressure Capital One, Discover shares, says Keefe Bruyette
- Capital One, Discover deal being probed by New York AG, Bloomberg says
- Capital One, Discover move lower after Bloomberg report of NY AG probe
- New York AG probing Capital One purchase of Discover, Bloomberg says
- Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.