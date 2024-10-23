Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Tesla (TSLA), consensus 58c… T-Mobile (TMUS), consensus $2.42… IBM (IBM), consensus $2.23… ServiceNow (NOW), consensus $3.46… Lam Research (LRCX), consensus 80c… O’Rilley Automotive (ORLY), consensus $11.55… United Rentals (URI), consensus $12.48… Las Vegas Sands (LVS), consensus 53c… Tyler Technologies (TYL), consensus $2.43… Teradyne (TER), consensus 78c… Molina Healthcare (MOH), consensus $5.94… Align Technology (ALGN), consensus $2.31… LendingClub (LC), consensus 7c.
