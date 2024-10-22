Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Texas Instruments (TXN), consensus $1.38… Seagate (STX), consensus $1.48… Enphase Energy (ENPH), consensus 77c.
