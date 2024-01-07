Not Sure What To Do With Old Stuff in Your Home? Let These Frugal Experts Help

With a new year beginning, spring cleaning is just around the corner — and with it, the possibility of making some serious dough.

“Selling stuff that is not needed is not just a decluttering trick but also a way to pocket some extra cash,” said Mike Qiu, owner of GoodAsSoldHomeBuyers.

Here are some of the top ways you can turn your used treasures into a money-making strategy this year.

Sell Old Items Online

When sorting through your old stuff, experts recommend beginning modestly and concentrating on a single area or category at a time. You can do this by evaluating objects according to necessity, sentimental value and utility.

According to Daniel Cabrera, owner of Sell My House Fast, selling your old items online through platforms like eBay or Facebook Marketplace is a great way to make some quick cash. Before getting started, make sure everything looks tidy, is attractively displayed and is reasonably priced. He advised researching items’ current market value to set competitive prices.

“An easy and profitable solution is to sell vintage stuff on Amazon and eBay,” Cabrera added. “Having attempted it numerous times on my own, I feel rather confident about it.”

He said these platforms provide a vast audience, increasing the chances of finding buyers for diverse items. “With user-friendly interfaces and shipping support, the process is streamlined.”

Additionally, he noted that competitive pricing and the ability to showcase product conditions through images make it an effective choice for decluttering while earning extra income.

Alternatively, he suggested organizing a garage sale for a quick and direct approach. If you take this route, experts suggest deciding on a day and publicizing the sale in your community. You can place related things in groups and give them enticing prices. And while you should know your lowest reasonable price, you should also be ready to bargain.

Boost the Appeal of Used Items

Liis Hainla, editor-in-chief at Vegan Avenue, suggested that when selling old wardrobe and makeup items, you should aim to boost their appeal by taking clear photos, providing honest descriptions, creating bundles, considering the season and organizing themed clothing sets.

“These strategies will help attract buyers and maximize your sales,” she said.

Get Creative With Recycling

“I recommend turning household clutter into a way to save costs or sell items for extra cash,” said Paige Robinson, real estate investor and owner of House Buyers.

She recommended starting by sorting through your inventory and seeing which items can be recycled.

In doing so, you can cut costs by using them for something useful, like using old t-shirts as cleaning cloths or turning old furniture into unique pieces.

Experts also recommend using your creativity when repurposing your old stuff. For example, you can repurpose containers, make something fresh out of old items or turn clothes into handmade fashion accessories. Pinterest boards can be an excellent place to find inspiration.

In addition, Robinson said you can consider implementing a budget to help you save and manage your money in a more efficient manner. “Remember that clutter removal not only creates a more organized and stress-free home, but it can also help you save money and earn money in the long run.”

Exchange Them for Something You Need

“The truth is, what may be clutter to you could be on your neighbor’s next shopping list,” said Mafe Aclado, general manager of Coupon Snake. “So, recycling them may really be a wasteful way to go about it.”

“In my experience, I have learnt that the true value of an item is determined not just by its sparkling new appearance, but by its durability and how much use another can still enjoy from using it,” she explained.

She noted that home clutter — like toys that the kids have grown out of, electronics still in good working condition, vintage antiques or clothes, and even books — can be exchanged for items of equal value. For example, you could host a clothing swap with friends in your community and refresh your wardrobe in the process.

“This way, not only do you earn extra cash, but you also get to save the cost of spending to purchase that other item that you need,” Aclado said.

She said that because most of these items are too good to be recycled, you would be getting significantly less for them if you recycle them.

“Plus, we can’t always be guaranteed of getting the best deals for these items when we look to resell them at local resale stores,” she added.

“In my experience,” she said, “sometimes, the best and by far most frugal way to enjoy the full value of decluttered household items is to do a barter trade and exchange them with individuals who can still enjoy the usefulness of this item.”

Monetize Your Skills

Another highly creative approach that can generate some major cash from your old items is using the decluttering process to produce and market handcrafted goods, stock images or e-books if you have artistic, photographic or writing abilities.

For example, if you have old craft supplies, consider using these to come up with your own creations, which you can then sell on market platforms like Etsy.

You can also take advantage of your new decluttering skills and offer personalized advice or services to clients for a price. The point is to think up ways to monetize your skills that you can either market on your own website, social media accounts or via online marketplaces.

Re-Invest the Extra Income in Your Home

One savvy approach experts recommend is to reinvest any money you make from selling your used items into your home.

“Take that extra cash and put it back into the house,” Qiu advised. “Small upgrades can go a long way in boosting a property’s value. Think fresh paint, better lighting or a spruced-up garden — it’s like giving the place a facelift that potential buyers will love.”

The bottom line: Your old stuff can be someone else’s new treasure — and there are plenty of ways your pocket can benefit.

