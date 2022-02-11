Not Many Are Piling Into U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock Yet As It Plummets 30%

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) share price has dived 30% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 60% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, there still wouldn't be many who think U.S. Xpress Enterprises' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:USX Price Based on Past Earnings February 11th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 42%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 75% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 237% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that U.S. Xpress Enterprises is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

U.S. Xpress Enterprises' plummeting stock price has brought its P/E right back to the rest of the market. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

