Not Many Are Piling Into Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Just Yet

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 22x, you may consider Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) as a highly attractive investment with its 8.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Nelnet as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:NNI Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Nelnet's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Nelnet?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Nelnet's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 156% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 118% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 19% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Nelnet is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Nelnet revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nelnet (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Nelnet. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

