Not Many Are Piling Into Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Just Yet

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) as an attractive investment with its 12.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Loews over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:L Price Based on Past Earnings August 25th 2022 Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Loews will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Loews would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 25% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 84% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Loews is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Loews currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Loews (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Loews. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.