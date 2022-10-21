Not Many Are Piling Into Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Yet As It Plummets 26%

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 75% share price decline.

After such a large drop in price, Dogness (International)'s price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Dogness (International) as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. Although there are no analyst estimates available for Dogness (International), take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Dogness (International)'s to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 75%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 50% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.3% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Dogness (International) is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Dogness (International)'s recently weak share price has pulled its P/E below most other companies. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Dogness (International) currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Dogness (International) (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

