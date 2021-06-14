Not Many Are Piling Into Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Just Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Boise Cascade certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Boise Cascade's Growth Trending?

Boise Cascade's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 280%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 179% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 38% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Boise Cascade is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Boise Cascade's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Boise Cascade's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

