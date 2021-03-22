Not Just Survivors - ETFs Set For Even Greater Growth

By Giang Bui, Head of U.S. Exchange Traded Products, Nasdaq

With one banner year of IPOs behind us, another potentially in front of us, and the question of ”to SPAC or not to SPAC” still weighing on the industry consciousness, one area of dominant financial industry growth remains an epicenter of innovation: ETFs.

ETFs offer a proven model that has withstood market stresses, seen surging institutional adoption, and welcomed new classes of investors, as Main Street interest in direct trading makes ETFs a logical asset class for their interest.

ETFs’ increased market presence will outlive the pandemic, but the trends ETFs stand to benefit from today were set in motion well before it began. The SEC set the stage by green-lighting active semi-transparent ETFs, approving the ETF Rule in 2019, and enabling exchanges to fit their listing standards with the rule, which streamlined the approval process and opened the door to further product innovation.

ETFs To Doomsayers: Told You So

And ETFs have proved the naysayers wrong. In the pre-COVID world, there was a reliable spate of speculative articles every year warning that a market stress, “the Big One,” was going to see overloaded ETFs send us down a whirlpool of doom.

Well, the market saw “the Big One” in the form of a worldwide pandemic that shut down economies across the globe at a rate not seen since the Great Depression. This set off record market volatility and unprecedented trading activity that caused multiple market wide circuit breakers within a week. Through all of that stress in 2020, ETFs performed admirably.

Not only did ETFs survive one of the biggest upheavals in modern economic history, they thrived in the COVID world. Throughout the turbulence, market participants turned to ETFs as a source of stability and liquidity to navigate the storm. Thematic ETFs tracking trends such as disruptive technology, healthcare, or clean energy have seen significant growth as COVID accelerated structural megatrends.

What will make this year different are three drivers that have been a consistent part of the ETF industry but are present today at an unprecedented scale: innovation, interest from Main Street investors and the thematic dominance of new fund flows.

Innovation Opening Doors

Since approval from the SEC, the industry has seen about 30 active semi-transparent ETFs join the market. Nasdaq launched ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT), the world’s first Blue Tractor model ETF, at the end of February. The Blue Tractor Model is one of the six semi-transparent models approved by the SEC, and Nasdaq supports all of them. Blue Tractor ETFs differ from the other five semi-transparent ETF models in that they disclose their holdings at the start of each day, but change the weightings of those holdings from actual allocation, in order to protect the portfolio manager’s secret sauce.

While 30 ETFs is not a lot, they have more than $1 billion in assets already. We’ll see additional launches throughout the year. But what is most significant about the advent of semi-transparent ETFs is that it brings a whole new universe of participants to the ETF space.

Portfolio managers can now offer their clients the strategic edge of their alpha and keep that protected while simultaneously offering the cost-effectiveness and liquidity of an ETF wrapper. This translates to new institutional players in the ETF space, bringing new strategic models can leverage one of the six approved semi-transparent models to offer strategies that have not yet been available to ETF investors. Existing ETF players will also tap into this ability to offer active management. Actively managed ETFs have been gaining in momentum and have even outpaced passive ETF launches, the semi-transparent structure promises to advance that further. As preference for the ETF structure grows, semi-transparent ETFs allow active managers to provide investors with another choice to access investment strategies that might previously only be available as mutual funds or separately-managed accounts.

Main Street Investors Joining the Party

Last year saw record inflows of $500 billion, and 2021 started with new records, putting the industry on track for another record year.

There are several factors powering this momentum, not least of which is ETF performance and resilience over the past year. Another is increased interest in direct market participation from Main Street investors. This has its roots in the pre-COVID world, when online trading platforms reduced commissions to zero as competition intensified. Attention to direct equity buying and selling grew as volatility roiled markets at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, prompting investors to dive into equity trading to capture upside on the recovery. ETFs are naturally attractive for individual investors, with their low fees, liquidity, diversification, and affordability. Most ETFs are priced below $100 per share.

As the New Year dawned with the promise of additional stimulus checks following COVID disruptions fueling investing interest, early 2021 saw record trading volumes among individual investors. This ground is seeded for explosive ETF growth, as ETFs offer a more affordable way to gain exposure and diversify risk with broader baskets of securities.

Thematics and Digital Assets at the Cutting Edge

Strategic investing based on themes is gaining momentum, particularly amid tech and biotech enthusiasm in the wake of COVID-19.

Thematic ETFs have gained almost $80 billion in new assets since 2015, with more than half that growth coming over the last year. In Q4 2020 alone, thematic ETF assets increased 78% to $104 billion, according to Global X Management.

But what new ETF exposures might thrive over the next four years? We are seeing continuing interest in ESG products, especially as it relates to the pandemic and climate change. Investors are also looking for fixed income or options-based ETFs for income generation or risk management. Bitcoin or digital asset ETFs are another area with increased demand. Cryptocurrency markets have matured over the past few years, with greater liquidity and improved custody. Nasdaq is among the ETF players committed to navigating the important terrain of regulation, innovation, and investor protection when it comes to digital assets.

New developments in technology and industry will create more opportunities for thematics. One thing is for sure: ETFs are not only “broad-based exposures” anymore; thematic ETF investing is here to stay.

Equity markets are the center of attention of our financial system this year; part and parcel of that will be tremendous growth in the ETF space, which has stood the test (and stress test) of time.