Not Just Another Monday Morning With Coronavirus in the Headlines

As I pointed out on Thursday of last week, chart reading has its limitations. It takes no account of potential shifts in fundamental conditions, for example, and is therefore not particularly good for predicting the long-term future. Still, looking back at past stock market price action to assess future movement is what traders do and it can sometimes reveal some interesting patterns. Those patterns, though, must be looked at in context.

In Thursday’s piece, I indicated that echoes of 2018 suggested that investors should take a cautious approach for a while. The big selloff so far this morning vindicates that call, but it is also the latest iteration of another pattern that has emerged as the coronavirus scare has dominated headlines: The market right now doesn’t like Monday mornings.

The chart above is for S&P 500 futures (ES) over the last month or so. If you understand the language of candlestick charts you will see a pattern on Monday’s (indicated by the blue arrows). Three weeks ago, on February 3, stocks opened lower than the Friday close, then recovered during the day. On the 10, ES opened around flat and moved lower before recovering. Monday the 17 was a market holiday, but on the equivalent day, Tuesday 18, the S&P once again opened lower, moved lower, then recovered.

Is it possible that we will do the same again today?

To assess that possibility, you have to first look for reasons why there was early weakness in stocks on those three occasions. Each time it was the same thing -- heightened concern about the effects of coronavirus.

That is completely logical and natural.

Each day, we are given an update on the number of cases worldwide and the cumulative effect of those updates is scarier after a two-day hiatus in trading. As the week wears on, the shock fades and other factors dominate trading. That is a pattern that has repeated for logical reasons, but it is unlikely to be the same this time around.

The reason to believe that is also in the chart. This isn’t just a “Monday morning blues” drop in stocks. It started on Thursday, in part for the reasons I outlined in the piece that morning, most notably that valuations are looking stretched given the risks that are out there.

This isn’t just a coronavirus story. It is, I suppose, possible that this will be a massive pandemic, with effects that last a long time, but it is far more likely that it will go the way of SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika. Those viruses caused panic for a while, but were forgotten within a few months and stocks are, even after this morning’s big drop, way above where they were when they were dominating headlines.

There is another thing worrying the market this morning, and it is one that won’t leave traders’ minds so quickly.

Whatever you may think of Bernie Sanders or his policies, the fact is that traders perceive them as being bad for stocks, and his resounding win in the Nevada caucus over the weekend will have some of them nervous. The size and scope of that win, along with recent polls, suggest that Sanders has a real chance of the nomination and, justified or not, that will weigh on the market for the next few months.

While on the surface this morning’s big losses in the major indices may look like a repeat of the Monday morning pattern that we have seen in the coronavirus trade for a while, it is different. There was already downward momentum coming into this morning, and the Bernie Sanders story gives traders a reason to believe that what they see as bad news will keep coming even after coronavirus has left the headlines. Eventually, this decline, like all the others in history to date, will be looked back on as a buying opportunity, but probably not yet.

