Not Enjoying Retirement? 3 Common Reasons Why -- and What to Do About Them.

Key Points

If you're worried about money all the time, a new approach to investing could help.

If you feel isolated, try branching out.

If you've lost your sense of purpose, volunteering might restore it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

A lot of people look forward to retiring. But then a funny thing happens. After a few months of that new routine, they find themselves dissatisfied.

If you're not enjoying retirement the way you expected to, rest assured that you're not alone. But there's also no need to continue being miserable. Let's explore three common reasons why people end up disliking retirement -- and what you can do about them.

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1. Money is tight

Once you retire, you may not have the same amount of income coming your way as you did when you were working. This especially holds true if your primary income stream is Social Security, and you only have minimal savings to supplement those benefits.

However, some retirees may perceive money to be tighter than it really is. That's because they're afraid to tap their savings for fear of that pool of money running out.

If you're unhappy as a retiree because you feel that your income is limited, first, reassess that situation. Is money truly tight? Or are you just not touching your IRA or 401(k) out of fear?

Next, take a look at how your investments are structured. If all of your money is in CDs and bonds, your portfolio may not be generating as much income for you as it could be. If so, do some rebalancing.

Put a fair amount of your money into stocks so your portfolio can continue growing, but also keep a large portion in cash and stable assets so you can sleep at night. You may find that if your portfolio starts working more efficiently for you, it'll be a more robust stream of income.

If that doesn't do the trick, you can always consider returning to work on a part-time basis. That could mean consulting in your former field or joining the gig economy.

2. You feel isolated

People who go to an office every day tend to interact with others naturally. Even if you never had the largest family or social network outside of the office, if you used to spend your days chatting with colleagues, the shift into retirement can be pretty tough -- especially if it means spending your days alone.

That's why it's so important to branch out socially in retirement. You can start by looking at local community center events that are targeted toward people in your age group. Other options include exploring faith-based groups, joining a gym, or even looking online to see if there are retirees in your area looking to meet up and explore similar interests.

You could also consider a part-time job if you're feeling isolated, even if you don't need the money per se. It could give you a reason to get out of the house and talk to others.

3. You're grappling with a loss of purpose and identity

Many people associate going to work with being productive. Once you retire, you might lose that sense of purpose, as well as part of your identity.

You could always consult in your former field if you feel it will do your mental health some good. But if that's not something you want to do, consider volunteering instead. Not only might you meet like-minded individuals, but you'll be supporting a cause you care about, which should help you feel better about yourself.

Another option may be to turn a lifelong hobby into a business. This especially makes sense if your Social Security benefits aren't going as far as you'd like them to and you could use the extra money.

It's not a given that retirement will go smoothly, and the transition can be challenging at first. But if you're truly unhappy, and it's for one of the reasons above, try to address it early on. You may find that investing strategically, branching out socially, and volunteering or monetizing a hobby all help improve your overall situation and outlook.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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