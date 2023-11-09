Not clear how long Polish rates to stay on hold -cenbank governor

Updates throughout with details

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - It is hard to say whether Poland's central bank has only paused rate cuts briefly or for longer, governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, as he pointed to higher uncertainty regarding the pace of disinflation in coming quarters.

The bank kept the main interest rate unchanged at 5.75% on Wednesday, surprising analysts who expected a 25-basis-point cut after a total 100 bp of cuts over September and October.

"When making this decision, we took into account two main factors. First of all, after earlier adjustments, the scope for further reductions in the interest rate decreased significantly," Glapinski said.

"Second, uncertainty regarding the pace of disinflation in the following quarters has recently increased significantly ... particularly uncertainty regarding the shape of fiscal and regulatory policy."

He added the bank would now take decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis and that it was not clear if the current pause would be temporary or last longer, with the next inflation projection in March set to be a key factor.

November's policy meeting was the first after an alliance of pro-European parties won a majority in Oct. 15 elections and may form a government after eight years of nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party rule.

