Not All Stocks with A Great Story are A Great Buy

Last week, in the course of my research for a piece on lithium miners, I came across a company in a related business with a great story. Like most investors, I am drawn to a good story. In fact, given that I tell those stories for a living, I am probably even more drawn to them than most. Therefore, when I find a stock that fits a well-known narrative, where the company’s business model makes overwhelming sense and fits a trend that I can see with my own eyes, it is always tempting to see it as a 'can’t miss.'

Unfortunately, though, as I have found out to my cost a few times over the years, no matter how logical the case for a stock, not every good idea is a good business or a good investment.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a case in point. When I first came across the stock, I wanted to like it. After all, they are a lithium battery recycler. I mean, what is not to love about that? Lithium-ion batteries are the basis of the EV revolution. They are in massive and yet still rapidly growing demand, and we live in a world where recycling is seen as essential if we are to save the planet. Then add in that it is the kind of company that, because of that obvious story, will attract government grants and subsidies, and it is all too easy to make a case for buying the stocks.

However, there is one problem: the company doesn’t make any money, and aren’t forecast to do so any time soon. Let me make it clear straight away that, as far as I can see, LICY doesn’t have a liquidity problem right now; quite the opposite. I like a strong balance sheet as much as the next guy but, if anything, Li-Cycle’s current ratio of close to thirteen suggests that management may actually be too conservative. Still, at least that indicates a high degree of solvency.

What they do have, though, is a cash flow issue. They lost close to $300 million on a trailing twelve-month basis, versus cash holdings of around $580 million, and revenue over the last year of $13.4 million. That suggests they will need to raise capital over the next few years, and there are two ways companies do that. They borrow, or they issue equity. Neither of those is good for existing shareholders.

Borrowing increases the amount of money that must go towards debt servicing, further delaying profitability. That isn’t too much of a problem if the money finances rapid growth, but that isn’t certain here. Sourcing the “raw material” of used batteries can be a problem, making growth far from guaranteed whatever may happen in the market for recycled lithium-ion battery products. Indeed, the last reported quarter for LICY showed revenue dropping by around a third from the same quarter last year. That is hardly encouraging, and increasing costs by borrowing in that environment isn’t particularly appealing.

So, we are left with selling more stock to raise funds. You probably don’t need me to tell you this, but issuing equity dilutes the value of existing shares, so is obviously not good for investors. That is always true, but any meaningful capital raise by equity will have a big effect on a company with a market cap of just $1 billion. To this point, the company has avoided that by taking on debt, but with interest rates moving ever higher, that is not as attractive an option as it has been in the recent past.

There is one other thing I don’t like about LICY: the ownership profile. Analysts are hot on the stock, with six of the eight who cover it having either a “buy” or “strong buy” rating on it. However, institutions own less than fifty percent of its shares. Traders don’t seem to be convinced of the case laid out by their own analysts, and that always concerns me. It suggests a great story that isn’t backed up by reality and performance.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not bashing the company -- I want Li-Cycle to succeed, I really do. But at this point, it just doesn’t look like a stock to buy. There almost has to be some bad news coming at some point, whether that is taking on more debt or an equity-based capital raise, and when that news comes, the drop could be quite sharp. At that point, I would definitely consider buying in as a long-term, “set it and forget it” type of investment, but until the cash flow situation improves, there is a lot more to this story than first meets the eye.

