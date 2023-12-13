'NOT Advertising:' Ford CEO Jim Farley Swears Video Of Super Duty Rescuing Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Snow Was Not Staged

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley said on Tuesday that the recent video of a Ford Super Duty hauling a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck in the snow is not advertising but a real occurrence.

What Happened: A video has been circulating online among truck enthusiasts, showing Tesla’s Cybertruck struggling with off-road driving in the snow. At the end of the video, a gas-powered Ford truck is seen pulling the Cybertruck out of its snowy predicament.

Farley shared a snippet of the video, showing the Cybertruck struggling to gain necessary traction in the snow, and wrote, “Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a Ford owner was there to help.”

Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help. https://t.co/Rr78EY9k2T

— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 13, 2023

Some X users are seemingly unhappy with Farley’s reaction. “To be fair… I'm pretty sure any truck without chains in this situation would have gotten stuck,” one wrote.

“Well. The thing is we can swap places. And see if the super duty makes it up the same. The Cybertruck can pull it out, and we can compare,” another said.

A few also noted that the Cybertruck in the video is marked as ‘RC’ or ‘Release Candidate,’ hinting that it was a prototype and not a production model of the Cybertruck.

Why It Matters: Though Farley has previously dismissed the Cybertruck as a “high-end product parked in front of a hotel” unlike Ford which makes trucks for “real people who do real work,” he recently called upon Tesla CEO Elon Musk to work together on 48-volt EV architecture, which Tesla deployed on the Cybertruck.

The 48-volt architecture allows for faster charging, and better performance, as well as the steer-by-wire feature on the Cybertruck. Farley also said that Ford is on a “similar path” as Tesla with its next-generation vehicles.

During Ford's third-quarter earnings call, Farley called the gen-2 truck “one of the most thrilling vehicles he saw in his career.” He added that the vehicle has stunning performance, a super-flexible cabin that “feels like a lounge,” and offers an immersive digital experience.

“Take the wheels off this truck, and it’s still a mind-blowing product and a digital experience that totally is immersive and personalized,” Farley then said. “I’d take this truck seven days of the week over a Cybertruck.”

