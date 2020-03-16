Not a KURE All, But a China ETF to Consider When Markets Improve

Acknowledging that stocks in Asia tumbled Friday and that even many safe-haven assets are betraying investors in the U.S., there are some investment ideas that, at the very least, merit keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, including the KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE).

This month, KURE is holding up pretty well on a relative basis compared to other healthcare and thematic ETFs. With Friday's 9.65% surge in the books, KURE's March loss is 3.94%. Obviously, that's nothing to write home about, but it's still significantly better than the month-to-date loss of 13.11% experienced by the US-focused S&P 500 Health Care Index.

Admittedly, part of KURE's recent out-performance (the fund was remarkably steady in late February and early this month) was borne out of speculation and that sentiment swirled around some market participants believing that because the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was reported in China, that the country would also bring the first cure to market.

That remains to be seen, but data suggest the Covid-19 situation in China is improving.

“According to the latest WHO situation reports, the rate of new patients in China continues to decline and the number of those recovering appears to be rising,” said KraneShares in a recent note. “Over the past week (first week of March), an increasing number of provinces have experienced no new confirmed cases.”

Much More Than Coronavirus

When there's a global health scare, such as COVID-19, investors often peruse healthcare ideas and the more thematic those concepts are, the more those instruments become headline-sensitive. The trick is identifying which of these ideas have the ability to thrive after the pandemonium that ignited initial upside ebbs.

As investors become more acquainted with China's sprawling healthcare market, they'll likely realize that KURE, which is more than two years old, is much more than a coronavirus play. Data confirm as much. While the world's second-largest economy is grappling with an aging population similar to those seen in the U.S. and Japan, China's healthcare market is growing much more rapidly than comparable markets in those countries.

After years of not valuing its healthcare market on par with the U.S., China is changing its tune and KURE could benefit as a result.

“China has historically underinvested in healthcare, but it is reasonable to expect an upgrade to its healthcare spending plans following this public health crisis,” said KraneShares. “In recent years, there has been an increased focus on expanding the number of China’s drug development facilities, an effort that has established China as one of the world’s top outsourcing destinations for biomanufacturing second only to the US.”

Four years ago, healthcare spending in China was $558 billion, but the World Health Organization (WHO) expects that number will top $1.1 trillion this year.

Better Than Adequate Coronavirus Coverage

Home to approximately 100 stocks, KURE is broad as far as sector ETFs are concerned with holdings spanning biotechnology, hospital operators, medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology providers and traditional and generic pharmaceuticals producers.

In other words, while KURE isn't a dedicated play on the COVID-19 situation, it does offer investors some avenues for capitalizing on cure and treatments, including holdings such as Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, and Shanghai Fosun International.

“Two notable Chinese pharma companies, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, and Shanghai Fosun International, were early to announce their active involvement in vaccine R&D,” according to KraneShares. “A team of over a hundred researchers under Wuxi Biologics is also currently testing multiple neutralizing antibodies for the coronavirus. However, the widespread availability of a coronavirus-specific vaccine is at least several months to a year away.”

