Nostrum Oil & Gas Subsidiary CFO Petro Mychalkiw Steps Down, Yelena Zhuravleva To Be New CFO

(RTTNews) - Nostrum Oil & Gas B.V., a subsidiary of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), Friday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Petro Mychalkiw has stepped down from the position on September 16 by mutual agreement with the company.

In light of his resignation, the company has appointed Yelena Zhuravleva as its new CFO, effective today.

Nostrum's CEO Viktor Gladun commented, "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Yelena as she assumes the CFO position at Nostrum."

In the pre-market hours, NOG is trading at $26.33, up 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

