Markets

Nostrum Oil & Gas Subsidiary CFO Petro Mychalkiw Steps Down, Yelena Zhuravleva To Be New CFO

September 19, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nostrum Oil & Gas B.V., a subsidiary of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), Friday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Petro Mychalkiw has stepped down from the position on September 16 by mutual agreement with the company.

In light of his resignation, the company has appointed Yelena Zhuravleva as its new CFO, effective today.

Nostrum's CEO Viktor Gladun commented, "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Yelena as she assumes the CFO position at Nostrum."

In the pre-market hours, NOG is trading at $26.33, up 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.