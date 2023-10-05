Nostrum Oil & Gas (LSE:NOG) Price Target Increased by 1200.00% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Nostrum Oil & Gas (LSE:NOG) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 1,200.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated January 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from the latest reported closing price of 13.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nostrum Oil & Gas. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.01%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.88% to 3,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RIMOX - City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class N holds 3,040K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

ANWOX - Aperture New World Opportunities Fund Institutional Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

