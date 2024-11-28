News & Insights

Stocks

Nostra Terra Sees Increased Stake by Premier Miton

November 28, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (GB:NTOG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC has announced a significant increase in voting rights held by Premier Miton Group plc, which now controls 12.48% of the company’s shares, up from 7.50%. This development signals a stronger influence of Premier Miton in the company’s decision-making, potentially impacting future strategies and stock performance.

For further insights into GB:NTOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.