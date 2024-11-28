Nostra Terra Sees Increased Stake by Premier Miton

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (GB:NTOG) has released an update.

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC has announced a significant increase in voting rights held by Premier Miton Group plc, which now controls 12.48% of the company’s shares, up from 7.50%. This development signals a stronger influence of Premier Miton in the company’s decision-making, potentially impacting future strategies and stock performance.

