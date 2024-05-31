Nostra Terra Optimistic Despite Flat Oil Prices

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (GB:NTOG) has released an update.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas reports its 2023 annual results, highlighting a focus on cost controls, cash flow generation, and a strategic review of assets amidst global turmoil and flat oil prices. The Texas-based company benefited from a favorable ruling increasing production rates in the Fouke Field and is nearing completion of a technical review of seismic data over Pine Mills, optimistic about potential development opportunities. Efforts to reduce the company’s debt and operating costs are underway, aiming to enhance efficiency and profitability in 2024.

