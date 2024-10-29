Norwood Systems Updates Director’s Investment Portfolio

Norwood Systems Ltd (AU:NOR) has released an update.

Norwood Systems Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Paul Ostergaard, involving the acquisition of 343,750 shares and the disposal of options. This move highlights an active adjustment in the director’s investment holdings, reflecting potential strategic decisions within the company.

