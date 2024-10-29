Norwood Systems Expands Shareholding and Innovates in AI

Norwood Systems Ltd (AU:NOR) has released an update.

Norwood Systems Ltd has successfully allotted 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options by CEO Paul Ostergaard. This move showcases the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Norwood Systems continues to lead in innovative voice communication services through its advanced AI technologies.

