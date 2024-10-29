Norwood Systems Expands Loan Facility and CEO Boosts Shares

News & Insights

Norwood Systems Ltd (AU:NOR) has released an update.

Norwood Systems Ltd has expanded its cash drawdown facility to $580,000, reflecting strong internal support and favorable loan terms. In addition, CEO Paul Ostergaard has converted options into shares, contributing $20,000 to bolster the company’s financial position as it focuses on growth. These developments underline Norwood’s strategic progress in the voice communication services sector.

