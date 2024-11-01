News & Insights

Norwood Systems Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

November 01, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Norwood Systems Ltd (AU:NOR) has released an update.

Norwood Systems Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders can participate in person or via proxy voting. The company has opted for electronic distribution of meeting notices, aligning with modern communication trends and ensuring accessibility for all stakeholders. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial for company decisions.

