Norwood Financial reports Q3 EPS 48c vs 51c last year

The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.68%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 9.58%. Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $2.280 billion, compared to $2.180 billion at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.675 billion, total deposits were $1.855 billion and stockholders’ equity was $195.7 million. Jim Donnelly President and CEO of Norwood Financial (NWFL) Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “We are pleased to present our result of operations for the third quarter. Although strong loan growth caused an increase in our provision for credit losses we welcome the ongoing opportunity to serve our customers. Net interest margin (fte) for this quarter eclipsed the margin for last year, something that hasn’t happened since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. Our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets and we continue to show less impact from the market value of our bond portfolio. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

