Norwood Financial Prepares New Investor Presentation Release

November 07, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Norwood Financial ( (NWFL) ) has issued an update.

Norwood Financial Corp, the holding company for Wayne Bank, is set to release an updated investor presentation on November 7, 2024, highlighting its financial performance as of September 30. Known for its long-standing tradition since 1871, Wayne Bank operates 29 community offices across Pennsylvania and New York, boasting $2.3 billion in assets and a strong commitment to community involvement. The bank has a history of growth through successful acquisitions, maintaining impressive financial metrics like a net interest margin of 2.99% and 32 consecutive years of rising cash dividends, reflecting robust shareholder returns and community reinvestment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

