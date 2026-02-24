Norwood Financial (NWFL) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Norwood Financial (NasdaqGM:NWFL) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from the latest reported closing price of $29.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwood Financial. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWFL is 0.02%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 4,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 889K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing an increase of 28.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 54.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 202K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 42.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 192K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Group holds 171K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 3.83% over the last quarter.

