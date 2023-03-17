Norwood Financial (NWFL) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Norwood Financial said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwood Financial. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 16.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWFL is 0.20%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.37% to 1,763K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norwood Financial holds 398K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 218K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 74.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 304.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 200K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 67K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWFL by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Norwood Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwood Financial Corp is a bank holding company, created in 1996, with Wayne Bank as a subsidiary.

