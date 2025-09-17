Markets
NWFL

Norwood Financial Names Andrew Forte Chairman

September 17, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) on Tuesday said Lewis Critelli has retired from the Board of Directors of the company and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, effective September 16.

The board named Vice Chairman Andrew Forte as Chairman of the Board, and Director Kevin Lamont as Vice Chairman.

Lewis Critelli, who was appointed Chairman in April 2022, retired as President and CEO of the company and bank in May 2022 after more than 40 years in banking.

Andrew Forte is President of Forte, Inc., which operates the Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, Pa., and brings more than four decades of financial, accounting, and community leadership.

Kevin Lamont is President of Lamont Development Company, Inc., and has served on the board since 2011. and has more than 40 years of business and finance experience in the region.

The Board also appointed Marissa Nacinovich and James Shook as new directors.

On Tuesday, Norwood Financial Corp closed trading, 0.57% higher at $26.64 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.