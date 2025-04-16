NORWOOD FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $NWFL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NORWOOD FINANCIAL ($NWFL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,655,000 and earnings of $0.60 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NWFL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

NORWOOD FINANCIAL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 9 purchases buying 26,684 shares for an estimated $701,238 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of NORWOOD FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWFL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NORWOOD FINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWFL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.