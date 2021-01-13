Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWFL was $28.35, representing a -27.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.28 and a 33.73% increase over the 52 week low of $21.20.

NWFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NWFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWFL Dividend History page.

