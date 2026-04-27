Norwood Financial Corp. Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.73 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $5.77 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norwood Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.81 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.6% to $38.38 million from $30.08 million last year.

Norwood Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.73 Mln. vs. $5.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $38.38 Mln vs. $30.08 Mln last year.

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