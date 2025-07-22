Stocks
Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with 29% Increase in EPS and Robust Growth in Loans and Deposits

July 22, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Norwood Financial Corp reports strong growth in earnings, loans, and deposits for the second quarter and year-to-date 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, reported strong financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2025, with a 29% increase in fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.67 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's return on assets rose to 1.06%, and net interest margin improved to 3.43%. Loan growth was notable at an annualized rate of 4.4% for the quarter and 8.2% year-to-date, while deposits increased by 15% year-to-date, with a reduction in deposit costs. President Jim Donnelly highlighted the successful implementation of a rebranding campaign, "Every Day Better," aimed at enhancing customer and employee engagement. The company demonstrated resilience in its financial performance with significant increases in net income and total assets, reflecting a solid foundation for further growth and momentum moving into the second half of 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 represents a 29% increase over the same period in 2024, indicating strong profitability growth.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.06%, reflecting enhanced asset efficiency compared to the previous year.
  • Net interest margin increased by 63 basis points year-over-year to 3.43%, signaling effective yield management.
  • Total deposits grew by 10.3% year-over-year, showcasing strong customer confidence and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Provision for credit losses increased to $950,000 from $347,000, indicating potential deterioration in credit quality.
  • Net income growth may not be sufficient when considering previous financial losses, as evidenced by a substantial net loss in the prior year.
  • High employee salary and benefit expenses contributed to increased operational costs, which may impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were the key financial highlights for Norwood Financial in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, Norwood Financial reported a fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase, and a net income of $6.2 million.

How did net interest margin change year-over-year?

The net interest margin rose to 3.43% in Q2 2025, an increase of 63 basis points from the same quarter in 2024.

What were the annualized rates of loan and deposit growth?

Loans grew at an annualized rate of 8.2% while deposits increased at an annualized rate of 15% year-to-date.

How did capital improve during this period?

Capital improved due to increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income adjustments, with tangible common equity reaching 8.39%.

What is the significance of the 'Every Day Better' campaign?

The 'Every Day Better' campaign was launched to enhance brand values, energize company culture, and distinguish Norwood Financial from competitors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 8 purchases buying 18,992 shares for an estimated $501,246 and 0 sales.
  • JOHN MARTIN JR MCCAFFERY (EVP & CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $12,497
  • ANDREW FORTE purchased 485 shares for an estimated $11,882
  • JAMES O DONNELLY (President & CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,430

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 53,787 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,300,031
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 41,852 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,011,562
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 29,170 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $705,038
  • EJF CAPITAL LLC removed 25,198 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $609,035
  • RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 22,764 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,205
  • CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 13,929 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,663
  • CODE WAECHTER LLC removed 13,705 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,249

Full Release



Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:




  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024


  • Return on assets rose 31 basis points to 1.06% from 2Q 2024.


  • Net interest margin increased 13 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 63 basis points over the prior year.


  • Loans grew at a 4.4% and 8.2% annualized rate during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively.


  • Deposits grew year-to-date at an annualized rate of 15% while deposit costs fell 20 basis points since the 4

    th

    quarter of 2024.


  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.



HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.



Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company’s performance continues to strengthen, due to increased yields coming out of our 2024 4

th

quarter repositioning, as well as improved results in all our business lines. In the first half of 2025 we achieved robust growth in both loans and deposits while improving yields as well. We enter the second half of 2025 on solid footing and with good momentum”



Mr. Donnelly continued, “I am proud of the performance from the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals.  During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ campaign to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members.  This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I am confident that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”



Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





















































































































































































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Year-Over Year
Linked Quarter
Year-to-Date

3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended

Jun-25
Jun-24
Change
Mar-25
Change
Jun-25
Jun-24
Change

Net interest income
$
19,065

$
14,925

$
4,140
$
17,857

$
1,208
$
36,923

$
29,635

$
7,288

Net interest spread (fte)

2.75
%

2.06
%
69 bps

2.61
%
14 bps

2.68
%

2.07
%
30 bps

Net interest margin (fte)

3.43
%

2.80
%
63 bps

3.30
%
13 bps

3.37
%

2.80
%
26 bps

Net income
$
6,205

$
4,213

$
1,992
$
5,773

$
432
$
11,978

$
8,646

$
3,332

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.67

$
0.52

$
0.15
$
0.63

$
0.04
$
1.30

$
1.07

$
0.23

Return on average assets

1.06
%

0.75
%
31 bps

1.01
%
5 bps

1.03
%

0.78
%
25 bps

Return on tangible equity

12.83
%

9.44
%
339 bps

12.40
%
43 bps

12.62
%

11.49
%
113 bps















Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:






  • The Company had net income of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million over the same period last year.


  • Net interest income increased during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields while yields on liabilities decreased.


  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.43% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2024.


  • Non-interest income in the first 6 months of 2025 increased $386 thousand or 9.2% over the same period in 2024.


  • The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 58.7% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of 2024.


  • As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.365 billion, compared to $2.235 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 5.82%.




  • Loans receivable were $1.791 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.641 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 9.1% .


  • Total deposits were $1.997 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.811 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 10.3%.


  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.39% as of June 30, 2025, versus 6.92% at June 30, 2024.


  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $1.32 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024, to $21.17 at June 30, 2025.



Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:

Three months ended


Six months ended

(dollars in thousands)

June 30


June 30




2025



2024




2025



2024







Net Interest Income
$
19,065

$
14,925


$
36,923

$
29,635

Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate

199


199



397


394

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$
19,264

$
15,124


$
37,320

$
30,029















Three months ended


Six months ended

(dollars in thousands)

June 30


June 30




2025



2024




2025



2024







Average equity
$
223,351

$
179,494


$
220,787

$
180,791

Average goodwill and other intangibles

(29,394
)

(29,457
)


(29,402
)

(29,466
)

Average tangible equity
$
193,957

$
150,037


$
191,385

$
151,325








Forward-Looking Statements



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Contact: John M. McCaffery


Executive Vice President &


Chief Financial Officer


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


272-304-3003



www.waynebank.com














































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)




(unaudited)







June 30




2025

2024

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

32,052

$
29,903

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


20,993


39,492

Cash and cash equivalents


53,045


69,395






Securities available for sale


402,460


397,578

Loans receivable


1,790,574


1,641,355

Less: Allowance for credit losses


20,908


17,806

Net loans receivable


1,769,666


1,623,549

Regulatory stock, at cost


7,538


6,443

Bank premises and equipment, net


21,608


18,265

Bank owned life insurance


46,099


46,121

Foreclosed real estate owned


-


-

Accrued interest receivable


8,642


8,329

Deferred tax assets, net


17,693


21,707

Goodwill


29,266


29,266

Other intangible assets


121


183

Other assets


9,212


14,480

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,365,350

$
2,235,316






LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Non-interest bearing demand

$

406,358

$
391,849

Interest-bearing


1,591,476


1,419,323

Total deposits


1,997,834


1,811,172

Short-term borrowings


26,500


62,335

Other borrowings


85,350


148,087

Accrued interest payable


10,975


13,329

Other liabilities


19,266


18,206

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,139,925


2,053,129






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares


-


-

Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,




authorized: 20,000,000 shares,




issued: 2025: 9,490,505 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares

949


831

Surplus


126,990


98,082

Retained earnings


131,199


139,070

Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,983 shares, 2024: 221,540 shares


(6,208

)

(5,977
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(27,505

)

(49,819
)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


225,425


182,187






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,365,350

$
2,235,316











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


Consolidated Statements of Income


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025

2024




2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees

$

27,115
$
24,121



$

53,103
$
47,802

Securities


3,871

2,584




7,742

5,109

Other


220

966




446

1,697

Total Interest income


31,206

27,671




61,291

54,608












INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits


10,869

10,687




21,617

20,796

Short-term borrowings


211

356




669

692

Other borrowings


1,061

1,703




2,082

3,485

Total Interest expense


12,141

12,746




24,368

24,973

NET INTEREST INCOME


19,065

14,925




36,923

29,635

PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES

950

347




1,807

(276
)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES


18,115

14,578




35,116

29,911























OTHER INCOME










Service charges and fees


1,514

1,504




3,027

2,847

Income from fiduciary activities


226

225




551

463

Gains on sales of loans, net


65

36




112

42

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

266

253




552

520

Other


177

189




357

341

Total other income


2,248

2,207




4,599

4,213












OTHER EXPENSES










Salaries and employee benefits


6,605

5,954




13,077

12,090

Occupancy, furniture and equipment


1,349

1,229




2,727

2,489

Data processing and related operations


1,189

1,024




2,274

2,046

Taxes, other than income


192

179




385

272

Professional fees


623

508




1,282

1,092

FDIC Insurance assessment


355

309




761

670

Foreclosed real estate


137

15




141

36

Amortization of intangibles


15

19




30

38

Other


2,066

2,207




3,918

4,442

Total other expenses


12,531

11,444




24,595

23,175












INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE


7,832

5,341




15,120

10,949

INCOME TAX EXPENSE


1,627

1,128




3,142

2,303

NET INCOME

$

6,205
$
4,213



$

11,978
$
8,646












Basic earnings per share

$

0.67
$
0.52



$

1.30
$
1.07












Diluted earnings per share

$

0.67
$
0.52



$

1.30
$
1.07






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS


(dollars in thousands)




For the Quarter Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average


Average


Average


Average


Average


Average



Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)


Assets



















Interest-earning assets:


















Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
19,085

$
220

4.62

%
$
20,802

$
226

4.41

%
$
69,173

$
967

5.62

%

Securities available for sale:


















Taxable

404,428


3,624

3.59



408,427


3,623

3.60



401,014


2,206

2.21


Tax-exempt (1)

44,158


312

2.83



44,242


312

2.86



69,126


477

2.78


Total securities available for sale (1)

448,586


3,936

3.52



452,669


3,935

3.53



470,140


2,683

2.30


Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)

1,783,626


27,249

6.13



1,743,572


26,120

6.08



1,629,283


24,220

5.98



Total interest-earning assets

2,251,297


31,405

5.60



2,217,043


30,281

5.54



2,168,596


27,870

5.17



Non-interest earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

30,323






28,705






26,422





Allowance for credit losses

(20,733
)





(20,154
)





(18,023
)




Other assets

94,922






93,131






69,718






Total non-interest earning assets

104,512






101,682






78,117






Total Assets
$
2,355,809





$
2,318,725





$
2,246,713






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
573,904

$
2,887

2.02


$
546,884

$
2,801

2.08


$
450,918

$
2,397

2.14


Savings

204,318


119

0.23



211,905


142

0.27



233,676


286

0.49


Time

821,725


7,863

3.84



793,803


7,805

3.99



755,224


8,004

4.26



Total interest-bearing deposits

1,599,947


10,869

2.72



1,552,592


10,748

2.81



1,439,818


10,687

2.99


Short-term borrowings

17,757


211

4.77



44,297


458

4.19



61,689


356

2.32


Other borrowings

95,792


1,061

4.44



93,549


1,021

4.43



149,442


1,703

4.58



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,713,496


12,141

2.84



1,690,438


12,227

2.93



1,650,949


12,746

3.11



Non-interest bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

389,323






380,544






387,962





Other liabilities

29,639






29,549






28,308






Total non-interest bearing liabilities

418,962






410,093






416,270





Stockholders' equity

223,351






218,194






179,494






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,355,809





$
2,318,725





$
2,246,713





Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)



19,264

2.75

%



18,054

2.61

%



15,124

2.06

%

Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(199
)





(197
)





(199
)


Net interest income


$
19,065





$
17,857





$
14,925



Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)




3.43

%




3.30

%




2.80

%







































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.

(3) Annualized

(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.




























































Year to Date



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average


Average


Average


Average


Average


Average



Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)


Assets



















Interest-earning assets:


















Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
19,939

$
446

4.51

%
$
20,802

$
226

4.41

%
$
61,551

$
1,697

5.54

%

Securities available for sale:


















Taxable

406,416


7,247

3.60



408,427


3,623

3.60



401,645


4,353

2.18


Tax-exempt (1)

44,199


626

2.86



44,242


312

2.86



69,503


958

2.77


Total securities available for sale (1)

450,615


7,873

3.52



452,669


3,935

3.53



471,148


5,311

2.27


Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)

1,763,710


53,369

6.10



1,743,572


26,120

6.08



1,620,694


47,994

5.96



Total interest-earning assets

2,234,264


61,688

5.57



2,217,043


30,281

5.54



2,153,393


55,002

5.14



Non-interest earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

29,519






28,705






25,508





Allowance for credit losses

(20,445
)





(20,154
)





(18,559
)




Other assets

94,031






93,131






71,705






Total non-interest earning assets

103,105






101,682






78,654






Total Assets
$
2,337,369





$
2,318,725





$
2,232,047






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
560,469

$
5,688

2.05


$
546,884

$
2,801

2.08


$
450,372

$
4,707

2.10


Savings

208,090


261

0.25



211,905


142

0.27



234,611


536

0.46


Time

807,841


15,668

3.91



793,803


7,805

3.99



740,211


15,553

4.23



Total interest-bearing deposits

1,576,400


21,617

2.77



1,552,592


10,748

2.81



1,425,194


20,796

2.93


Short-term borrowings

30,954


669

4.36



44,297


458

4.19



59,843


692

2.33


Other borrowings

94,676


2,082

4.43



93,549


1,021

4.43



152,470


3,485

4.60



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,702,030


24,368

2.89



1,690,438


12,227

2.93



1,637,507


24,973

3.07



Non-interest bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

384,958






380,544






387,014





Other liabilities

29,594






29,549






26,735






Total non-interest bearing liabilities

414,552






410,093






413,749





Stockholders' equity

220,787






218,194






180,791






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,337,369





$
2,318,725





$
2,232,047





Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)



37,320

2.68

%



18,054

2.61

%



30,029

2.07

%

Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(397
)





(197
)





(394
)


Net interest income


$
36,923





$
17,857





$
29,635



Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)




3.37

%




3.30

%




2.80

%







































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.

(3) Annualized

(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.










































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)








For the Three Months Ended June 30


2025

2024






Net interest income
$

19,065

$
14,925

Net income


6,205


4,213






Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)


2.75

%

2.06
%

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)


3.43

%

2.80
%

Return on average assets


1.06

%

0.75
%

Return on average equity


11.14

%

9.44
%

Return on average tangible equity


12.83

%

11.29
%

Basic earnings per share
$

0.67

$
0.52

Diluted earnings per share
$

0.67

$
0.52








For the Six Months Ended June 30


2025

2024






Net interest income


36,923


29,635

Net income


11,978


8,646






Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)


2.68

%

2.07
%

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)


3.37

%

2.80
%

Return on average assets


1.03

%

0.78
%

Return on average equity


10.94

%

9.62
%

Return on average tangible equity


12.62

%

11.49
%

Basic earnings per share


1.30


1.07

Diluted earnings per share


1.30


1.07


















As of June 30


2025

2024






Total assets
$

2,365,350

$
2,235,316

Total loans receivable


1,790,574


1,641,355

Allowance for credit losses


20,908


17,806

Total deposits


1,997,834


1,811,172

Stockholders' equity


225,425


182,187

Trust assets under management


207,402


201,079






Book value per share
$

24.34

$
22.52

Tangible book value per share
$

21.17

$
18.88

Equity to total assets


9.53

%

8.15
%

Allowance to total loans receivable


1.17

%

1.08
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.45

%

0.47
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.34

%

0.34
%






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks
$
32,052

$
31,729

$
27,562

$
47,072

$
29,903

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

20,993


43,678


44,777


35,808


39,492

Cash and cash equivalents

53,045


75,407


72,339


82,880


69,395












Securities available for sale

402,460


408,742


397,846


396,891


397,578

Loans receivable

1,790,574


1,771,269


1,713,638


1,675,139


1,641,356

Less: Allowance for credit losses

20,908


20,442


19,843


18,699


17,807

Net loans receivable

1,769,666


1,750,827


1,693,795


1,656,440


1,623,549

Regulatory stock, at cost

7,538


7,616


13,366


6,329


6,443

Bank owned life insurance

46,099


46,914


46,657


46,382


46,121

Bank premises and equipment, net

21,608


20,273


19,657


18,503


18,264

Foreclosed real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Goodwill and other intangibles

29,387


29,402


29,418


29,433


29,449

Other assets

35,547


36,863


44,384


42,893


44,517

TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,365,350

$
2,376,044

$
2,317,462

$
2,279,751

$
2,235,316












LIABILITIES










Deposits:










Non-interest bearing demand
$
406,358

$
391,377

$
381,479

$
420,967

$
391,849

Interest-bearing deposits

1,591,476


1,613,071


1,477,684


1,434,284


1,419,323

Total deposits

1,997,834


2,004,448


1,859,163


1,855,251


1,811,172

Borrowings

111,850


118,590


214,862


197,412


210,422

Other liabilities

30,241


32,299


29,929


31,434


31,534

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,139,925


2,155,337


2,103,954


2,084,097


2,053,128












STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

225,425


220,707


213,508


195,654


182,188












TOTAL LIABILITIES AND










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,365,350

$
2,376,044

$
2,317,462

$
2,279,751

$
2,235,316



































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

Three months ended

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

INTEREST INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees
$
27,115

$
25,988

$
26,122

$
25,464

$
24,121

Securities

3,871


3,870


2,789


2,526


2,584

Other

220


226


574


497


966

Total interest income

31,206


30,084


29,485


28,487


27,671












INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

10,869


10,748


10,984


10,553


10,687

Borrowings

1,272


1,479


1,876


2,003


2,059

Total interest expense

12,141


12,227


12,860


12,556


12,746

NET INTEREST INCOME

19,065


17,857


16,625


15,931


14,925

PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
950


857


1,604


1,345


347

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION








FOR CREDIT LOSSES

18,115


17,000


15,021


14,586


14,578












OTHER INCOME










Service charges and fees

1,514


1,513


1,595


1,517


1,504

Income from fiduciary activities

226


325


224


256


225

Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities

-


-


(19,962
)

-


-

Gains on sales of loans, net

65


47


50


103


36

Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned

-


-


-


-


32

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

266


286


275


261


253

Other

177


180


159


158


157

Total other income

2,248


2,351


(17,659
)

2,295


2,207












OTHER EXPENSES










Salaries and employee benefits

6,605


6,472


6,690


6,239


5,954

Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net

2,538


1,378


1,291


1,269


1,229

Foreclosed real estate

137


4


9


9


15

FDIC insurance assessment

355


406


335


339


309

Other

2,896


3,804


5,094


4,175


3,937

Total other expenses

12,531


12,064


13,419


12,031


11,444












INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

7,832


7,287


(16,057
)

4,850


5,341

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

1,627


1,514


(3,406
)

1,006


1,128

NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
6,205

$
5,773

$
(12,651
)
$
3,844

$
4,213












Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
0.67

$
0.63

$
(1.54
)
$
0.48

$
0.52












Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.67

$
0.63

$
(1.54
)
$
0.48

$
0.52












Book Value per share
$
24.34

$
23.84

$
23.02

$
24.18

$
22.52

Tangible Book Value per share

21.17


20.66


19.85


20.54


18.88












Return on average assets (annualized)

1.06
%

1.01
%

-2.19
%

0.68
%

0.75
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.14
%

10.73
%

-26.08
%

8.09
%

9.44
%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

12.83
%

12.40
%

-30.77
%

9.58
%

11.29
%












Net interest spread (fte)

2.75
%

2.61
%

2.31
%

2.23
%

2.06
%

Net interest margin (fte)

3.43
%

3.30
%

3.04
%

2.99
%

2.80
%












Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.17
%

1.15
%

1.16
%

1.12
%

1.08
%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.08
%

0.07
%

0.12
%

0.08
%

0.13
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.45
%

0.45
%

0.46
%

0.47
%

0.47
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.34
%

0.33
%

0.34
%

0.35
%

0.34
%





Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

