Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with 29% Increase in EPS and Robust Growth in Loans and Deposits

Norwood Financial Corp reports strong growth in earnings, loans, and deposits for the second quarter and year-to-date 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, reported strong financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2025, with a 29% increase in fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.67 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's return on assets rose to 1.06%, and net interest margin improved to 3.43%. Loan growth was notable at an annualized rate of 4.4% for the quarter and 8.2% year-to-date, while deposits increased by 15% year-to-date, with a reduction in deposit costs. President Jim Donnelly highlighted the successful implementation of a rebranding campaign, "Every Day Better," aimed at enhancing customer and employee engagement. The company demonstrated resilience in its financial performance with significant increases in net income and total assets, reflecting a solid foundation for further growth and momentum moving into the second half of 2025.
Potential Positives
- Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 represents a 29% increase over the same period in 2024, indicating strong profitability growth.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.06%, reflecting enhanced asset efficiency compared to the previous year.
- Net interest margin increased by 63 basis points year-over-year to 3.43%, signaling effective yield management.
- Total deposits grew by 10.3% year-over-year, showcasing strong customer confidence and financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Provision for credit losses increased to $950,000 from $347,000, indicating potential deterioration in credit quality.
- Net income growth may not be sufficient when considering previous financial losses, as evidenced by a substantial net loss in the prior year.
- High employee salary and benefit expenses contributed to increased operational costs, which may impact future profitability.
FAQ
What were the key financial highlights for Norwood Financial in Q2 2025?
In Q2 2025, Norwood Financial reported a fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase, and a net income of $6.2 million.
How did net interest margin change year-over-year?
The net interest margin rose to 3.43% in Q2 2025, an increase of 63 basis points from the same quarter in 2024.
What were the annualized rates of loan and deposit growth?
Loans grew at an annualized rate of 8.2% while deposits increased at an annualized rate of 15% year-to-date.
How did capital improve during this period?
Capital improved due to increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income adjustments, with tangible common equity reaching 8.39%.
What is the significance of the 'Every Day Better' campaign?
The 'Every Day Better' campaign was launched to enhance brand values, energize company culture, and distinguish Norwood Financial from competitors.
$NWFL Insider Trading Activity
$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 8 purchases buying 18,992 shares for an estimated $501,246 and 0 sales.
- JOHN MARTIN JR MCCAFFERY (EVP & CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $12,497
- ANDREW FORTE purchased 485 shares for an estimated $11,882
- JAMES O DONNELLY (President & CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,430
$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 53,787 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,300,031
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 41,852 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,011,562
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 29,170 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $705,038
- EJF CAPITAL LLC removed 25,198 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $609,035
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 22,764 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,205
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 13,929 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,663
- CODE WAECHTER LLC removed 13,705 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,249
Full Release
Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:
Fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024
Return on assets rose 31 basis points to 1.06% from 2Q 2024.
Net interest margin increased 13 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 63 basis points over the prior year.
Loans grew at a 4.4% and 8.2% annualized rate during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively.
Deposits grew year-to-date at an annualized rate of 15% while deposit costs fell 20 basis points since the 4
th
quarter of 2024.
Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.
HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.
Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company’s performance continues to strengthen, due to increased yields coming out of our 2024 4
th
quarter repositioning, as well as improved results in all our business lines. In the first half of 2025 we achieved robust growth in both loans and deposits while improving yields as well. We enter the second half of 2025 on solid footing and with good momentum”
Mr. Donnelly continued, “I am proud of the performance from the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals. During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ campaign to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members. This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I am confident that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Year-Over Year
Linked Quarter
Year-to-Date
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
Jun-25
Jun-24
Change
Mar-25
Change
Jun-25
Jun-24
Change
Net interest income
$
19,065
$
14,925
$
4,140
$
17,857
$
1,208
$
36,923
$
29,635
$
7,288
Net interest spread (fte)
2.75
%
2.06
%
69 bps
2.61
%
14 bps
2.68
%
2.07
%
30 bps
Net interest margin (fte)
3.43
%
2.80
%
63 bps
3.30
%
13 bps
3.37
%
2.80
%
26 bps
Net income
$
6,205
$
4,213
$
1,992
$
5,773
$
432
$
11,978
$
8,646
$
3,332
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.52
$
0.15
$
0.63
$
0.04
$
1.30
$
1.07
$
0.23
Return on average assets
1.06
%
0.75
%
31 bps
1.01
%
5 bps
1.03
%
0.78
%
25 bps
Return on tangible equity
12.83
%
9.44
%
339 bps
12.40
%
43 bps
12.62
%
11.49
%
113 bps
Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Interest Income
$
19,065
$
14,925
$
36,923
$
29,635
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
199
199
397
394
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$
19,264
$
15,124
$
37,320
$
30,029
Three months ended
Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average equity
$
223,351
$
179,494
$
220,787
$
180,791
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(29,394
)
(29,457
)
(29,402
)
(29,466
)
Average tangible equity
$
193,957
$
150,037
$
191,385
$
151,325
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
32,052
$
29,903
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
20,993
39,492
Cash and cash equivalents
53,045
69,395
Securities available for sale
402,460
397,578
Loans receivable
1,790,574
1,641,355
Less: Allowance for credit losses
20,908
17,806
Net loans receivable
1,769,666
1,623,549
Regulatory stock, at cost
7,538
6,443
Bank premises and equipment, net
21,608
18,265
Bank owned life insurance
46,099
46,121
Foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
8,642
8,329
Deferred tax assets, net
17,693
21,707
Goodwill
29,266
29,266
Other intangible assets
121
183
Other assets
9,212
14,480
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,365,350
$
2,235,316
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
406,358
$
391,849
Interest-bearing
1,591,476
1,419,323
Total deposits
1,997,834
1,811,172
Short-term borrowings
26,500
62,335
Other borrowings
85,350
148,087
Accrued interest payable
10,975
13,329
Other liabilities
19,266
18,206
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,139,925
2,053,129
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
-
-
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2025: 9,490,505 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares
949
831
Surplus
126,990
98,082
Retained earnings
131,199
139,070
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,983 shares, 2024: 221,540 shares
(6,208
)
(5,977
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,505
)
(49,819
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
225,425
182,187
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,365,350
$
2,235,316
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
27,115
$
24,121
$
53,103
$
47,802
Securities
3,871
2,584
7,742
5,109
Other
220
966
446
1,697
Total Interest income
31,206
27,671
61,291
54,608
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
10,869
10,687
21,617
20,796
Short-term borrowings
211
356
669
692
Other borrowings
1,061
1,703
2,082
3,485
Total Interest expense
12,141
12,746
24,368
24,973
NET INTEREST INCOME
19,065
14,925
36,923
29,635
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
950
347
1,807
(276
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
18,115
14,578
35,116
29,911
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,514
1,504
3,027
2,847
Income from fiduciary activities
226
225
551
463
Gains on sales of loans, net
65
36
112
42
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
266
253
552
520
Other
177
189
357
341
Total other income
2,248
2,207
4,599
4,213
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
6,605
5,954
13,077
12,090
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
1,349
1,229
2,727
2,489
Data processing and related operations
1,189
1,024
2,274
2,046
Taxes, other than income
192
179
385
272
Professional fees
623
508
1,282
1,092
FDIC Insurance assessment
355
309
761
670
Foreclosed real estate
137
15
141
36
Amortization of intangibles
15
19
30
38
Other
2,066
2,207
3,918
4,442
Total other expenses
12,531
11,444
24,595
23,175
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE
7,832
5,341
15,120
10,949
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,627
1,128
3,142
2,303
NET INCOME
$
6,205
$
4,213
$
11,978
$
8,646
Basic earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.52
$
1.30
$
1.07
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.52
$
1.30
$
1.07
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
19,085
$
220
4.62
%
$
20,802
$
226
4.41
%
$
69,173
$
967
5.62
%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
404,428
3,624
3.59
408,427
3,623
3.60
401,014
2,206
2.21
Tax-exempt (1)
44,158
312
2.83
44,242
312
2.86
69,126
477
2.78
Total securities available for sale (1)
448,586
3,936
3.52
452,669
3,935
3.53
470,140
2,683
2.30
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)
1,783,626
27,249
6.13
1,743,572
26,120
6.08
1,629,283
24,220
5.98
Total interest-earning assets
2,251,297
31,405
5.60
2,217,043
30,281
5.54
2,168,596
27,870
5.17
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
30,323
28,705
26,422
Allowance for credit losses
(20,733
)
(20,154
)
(18,023
)
Other assets
94,922
93,131
69,718
Total non-interest earning assets
104,512
101,682
78,117
Total Assets
$
2,355,809
$
2,318,725
$
2,246,713
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
573,904
$
2,887
2.02
$
546,884
$
2,801
2.08
$
450,918
$
2,397
2.14
Savings
204,318
119
0.23
211,905
142
0.27
233,676
286
0.49
Time
821,725
7,863
3.84
793,803
7,805
3.99
755,224
8,004
4.26
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,599,947
10,869
2.72
1,552,592
10,748
2.81
1,439,818
10,687
2.99
Short-term borrowings
17,757
211
4.77
44,297
458
4.19
61,689
356
2.32
Other borrowings
95,792
1,061
4.44
93,549
1,021
4.43
149,442
1,703
4.58
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,713,496
12,141
2.84
1,690,438
12,227
2.93
1,650,949
12,746
3.11
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
389,323
380,544
387,962
Other liabilities
29,639
29,549
28,308
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
418,962
410,093
416,270
Stockholders' equity
223,351
218,194
179,494
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,355,809
$
2,318,725
$
2,246,713
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)
19,264
2.75
%
18,054
2.61
%
15,124
2.06
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(199
)
(197
)
(199
)
Net interest income
$
19,065
$
17,857
$
14,925
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
3.43
%
3.30
%
2.80
%
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
Year to Date
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
19,939
$
446
4.51
%
$
20,802
$
226
4.41
%
$
61,551
$
1,697
5.54
%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
406,416
7,247
3.60
408,427
3,623
3.60
401,645
4,353
2.18
Tax-exempt (1)
44,199
626
2.86
44,242
312
2.86
69,503
958
2.77
Total securities available for sale (1)
450,615
7,873
3.52
452,669
3,935
3.53
471,148
5,311
2.27
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)
1,763,710
53,369
6.10
1,743,572
26,120
6.08
1,620,694
47,994
5.96
Total interest-earning assets
2,234,264
61,688
5.57
2,217,043
30,281
5.54
2,153,393
55,002
5.14
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
29,519
28,705
25,508
Allowance for credit losses
(20,445
)
(20,154
)
(18,559
)
Other assets
94,031
93,131
71,705
Total non-interest earning assets
103,105
101,682
78,654
Total Assets
$
2,337,369
$
2,318,725
$
2,232,047
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
560,469
$
5,688
2.05
$
546,884
$
2,801
2.08
$
450,372
$
4,707
2.10
Savings
208,090
261
0.25
211,905
142
0.27
234,611
536
0.46
Time
807,841
15,668
3.91
793,803
7,805
3.99
740,211
15,553
4.23
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,576,400
21,617
2.77
1,552,592
10,748
2.81
1,425,194
20,796
2.93
Short-term borrowings
30,954
669
4.36
44,297
458
4.19
59,843
692
2.33
Other borrowings
94,676
2,082
4.43
93,549
1,021
4.43
152,470
3,485
4.60
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,702,030
24,368
2.89
1,690,438
12,227
2.93
1,637,507
24,973
3.07
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
384,958
380,544
387,014
Other liabilities
29,594
29,549
26,735
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
414,552
410,093
413,749
Stockholders' equity
220,787
218,194
180,791
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,337,369
$
2,318,725
$
2,232,047
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)
37,320
2.68
%
18,054
2.61
%
30,029
2.07
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(397
)
(197
)
(394
)
Net interest income
$
36,923
$
17,857
$
29,635
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
3.37
%
3.30
%
2.80
%
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
2025
2024
Net interest income
$
19,065
$
14,925
Net income
6,205
4,213
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
2.75
%
2.06
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.43
%
2.80
%
Return on average assets
1.06
%
0.75
%
Return on average equity
11.14
%
9.44
%
Return on average tangible equity
12.83
%
11.29
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.52
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.52
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2025
2024
Net interest income
36,923
29,635
Net income
11,978
8,646
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
2.68
%
2.07
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.37
%
2.80
%
Return on average assets
1.03
%
0.78
%
Return on average equity
10.94
%
9.62
%
Return on average tangible equity
12.62
%
11.49
%
Basic earnings per share
1.30
1.07
Diluted earnings per share
1.30
1.07
As of June 30
2025
2024
Total assets
$
2,365,350
$
2,235,316
Total loans receivable
1,790,574
1,641,355
Allowance for credit losses
20,908
17,806
Total deposits
1,997,834
1,811,172
Stockholders' equity
225,425
182,187
Trust assets under management
207,402
201,079
Book value per share
$
24.34
$
22.52
Tangible book value per share
$
21.17
$
18.88
Equity to total assets
9.53
%
8.15
%
Allowance to total loans receivable
1.17
%
1.08
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.47
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.34
%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
32,052
$
31,729
$
27,562
$
47,072
$
29,903
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
20,993
43,678
44,777
35,808
39,492
Cash and cash equivalents
53,045
75,407
72,339
82,880
69,395
Securities available for sale
402,460
408,742
397,846
396,891
397,578
Loans receivable
1,790,574
1,771,269
1,713,638
1,675,139
1,641,356
Less: Allowance for credit losses
20,908
20,442
19,843
18,699
17,807
Net loans receivable
1,769,666
1,750,827
1,693,795
1,656,440
1,623,549
Regulatory stock, at cost
7,538
7,616
13,366
6,329
6,443
Bank owned life insurance
46,099
46,914
46,657
46,382
46,121
Bank premises and equipment, net
21,608
20,273
19,657
18,503
18,264
Foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill and other intangibles
29,387
29,402
29,418
29,433
29,449
Other assets
35,547
36,863
44,384
42,893
44,517
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,365,350
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
406,358
$
391,377
$
381,479
$
420,967
$
391,849
Interest-bearing deposits
1,591,476
1,613,071
1,477,684
1,434,284
1,419,323
Total deposits
1,997,834
2,004,448
1,859,163
1,855,251
1,811,172
Borrowings
111,850
118,590
214,862
197,412
210,422
Other liabilities
30,241
32,299
29,929
31,434
31,534
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,139,925
2,155,337
2,103,954
2,084,097
2,053,128
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
225,425
220,707
213,508
195,654
182,188
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,365,350
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Three months ended
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
27,115
$
25,988
$
26,122
$
25,464
$
24,121
Securities
3,871
3,870
2,789
2,526
2,584
Other
220
226
574
497
966
Total interest income
31,206
30,084
29,485
28,487
27,671
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
10,869
10,748
10,984
10,553
10,687
Borrowings
1,272
1,479
1,876
2,003
2,059
Total interest expense
12,141
12,227
12,860
12,556
12,746
NET INTEREST INCOME
19,065
17,857
16,625
15,931
14,925
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
950
857
1,604
1,345
347
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
18,115
17,000
15,021
14,586
14,578
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,514
1,513
1,595
1,517
1,504
Income from fiduciary activities
226
325
224
256
225
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities
-
-
(19,962
)
-
-
Gains on sales of loans, net
65
47
50
103
36
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
-
-
32
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
266
286
275
261
253
Other
177
180
159
158
157
Total other income
2,248
2,351
(17,659
)
2,295
2,207
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
6,605
6,472
6,690
6,239
5,954
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
2,538
1,378
1,291
1,269
1,229
Foreclosed real estate
137
4
9
9
15
FDIC insurance assessment
355
406
335
339
309
Other
2,896
3,804
5,094
4,175
3,937
Total other expenses
12,531
12,064
13,419
12,031
11,444
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
7,832
7,287
(16,057
)
4,850
5,341
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
1,627
1,514
(3,406
)
1,006
1,128
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
6,205
$
5,773
$
(12,651
)
$
3,844
$
4,213
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
(1.54
)
$
0.48
$
0.52
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
(1.54
)
$
0.48
$
0.52
Book Value per share
$
24.34
$
23.84
$
23.02
$
24.18
$
22.52
Tangible Book Value per share
21.17
20.66
19.85
20.54
18.88
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.06
%
1.01
%
-2.19
%
0.68
%
0.75
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.14
%
10.73
%
-26.08
%
8.09
%
9.44
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
12.83
%
12.40
%
-30.77
%
9.58
%
11.29
%
Net interest spread (fte)
2.75
%
2.61
%
2.31
%
2.23
%
2.06
%
Net interest margin (fte)
3.43
%
3.30
%
3.04
%
2.99
%
2.80
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.17
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.12
%
0.08
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.34
%
