Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with 29% Increase in EPS and Robust Growth in Loans and Deposits

Norwood Financial Corp reports strong growth in earnings, loans, and deposits for the second quarter and year-to-date 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, reported strong financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2025, with a 29% increase in fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.67 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's return on assets rose to 1.06%, and net interest margin improved to 3.43%. Loan growth was notable at an annualized rate of 4.4% for the quarter and 8.2% year-to-date, while deposits increased by 15% year-to-date, with a reduction in deposit costs. President Jim Donnelly highlighted the successful implementation of a rebranding campaign, "Every Day Better," aimed at enhancing customer and employee engagement. The company demonstrated resilience in its financial performance with significant increases in net income and total assets, reflecting a solid foundation for further growth and momentum moving into the second half of 2025.

Potential Positives

Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 represents a 29% increase over the same period in 2024, indicating strong profitability growth.

Return on average assets improved to 1.06%, reflecting enhanced asset efficiency compared to the previous year.

Net interest margin increased by 63 basis points year-over-year to 3.43%, signaling effective yield management.

Total deposits grew by 10.3% year-over-year, showcasing strong customer confidence and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Provision for credit losses increased to $950,000 from $347,000, indicating potential deterioration in credit quality.

Net income growth may not be sufficient when considering previous financial losses, as evidenced by a substantial net loss in the prior year.

High employee salary and benefit expenses contributed to increased operational costs, which may impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were the key financial highlights for Norwood Financial in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, Norwood Financial reported a fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase, and a net income of $6.2 million.

How did net interest margin change year-over-year?

The net interest margin rose to 3.43% in Q2 2025, an increase of 63 basis points from the same quarter in 2024.

What were the annualized rates of loan and deposit growth?

Loans grew at an annualized rate of 8.2% while deposits increased at an annualized rate of 15% year-to-date.

How did capital improve during this period?

Capital improved due to increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income adjustments, with tangible common equity reaching 8.39%.

What is the significance of the 'Every Day Better' campaign?

The 'Every Day Better' campaign was launched to enhance brand values, energize company culture, and distinguish Norwood Financial from competitors.

$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 8 purchases buying 18,992 shares for an estimated $501,246 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN MARTIN JR MCCAFFERY (EVP & CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $12,497

ANDREW FORTE purchased 485 shares for an estimated $11,882

JAMES O DONNELLY (President & CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,430

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:







Fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024



Return on assets rose 31 basis points to 1.06% from 2Q 2024.



Net interest margin increased 13 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 63 basis points over the prior year.



Loans grew at a 4.4% and 8.2% annualized rate during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively.



Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.







HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.





Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company’s performance continues to strengthen, due to increased yields coming out of our 2024 4



th



quarter repositioning, as well as improved results in all our business lines. In the first half of 2025 we achieved robust growth in both loans and deposits while improving yields as well. We enter the second half of 2025 on solid footing and with good momentum”





Mr. Donnelly continued, “I am proud of the performance from the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals. During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ campaign to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members. This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I am confident that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”





Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Year-Over Year





Linked Quarter





Year-to-Date









3 Months Ended





3 Months Ended





6 Months Ended









Jun-25





Jun-24





Change





Mar-25





Change





Jun-25





Jun-24





Change









Net interest income





$





19,065









$





14,925









$





4,140





$





17,857









$





1,208





$





36,923









$





29,635









$





7,288









Net interest spread (fte)









2.75





%









2.06





%





69 bps









2.61





%





14 bps









2.68





%









2.07





%





30 bps









Net interest margin (fte)









3.43





%









2.80





%





63 bps









3.30





%





13 bps









3.37





%









2.80





%





26 bps









Net income





$





6,205









$





4,213









$





1,992





$





5,773









$





432





$





11,978









$





8,646









$





3,332









Diluted earnings per share





$





0.67









$





0.52









$





0.15





$





0.63









$





0.04





$





1.30









$





1.07









$





0.23









Return on average assets









1.06





%









0.75





%





31 bps









1.01





%





5 bps









1.03





%









0.78





%





25 bps









Return on tangible equity









12.83





%









9.44





%





339 bps









12.40





%





43 bps









12.62





%









11.49





%





113 bps

























Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:













The Company had net income of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million over the same period last year.



Net interest income increased during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields while yields on liabilities decreased.



Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.43% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2024.



Non-interest income in the first 6 months of 2025 increased $386 thousand or 9.2% over the same period in 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 58.7% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.365 billion, compared to $2.235 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 5.82%.







Loans receivable were $1.791 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.641 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 9.1% .



Total deposits were $1.997 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.811 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 10.3%.



Tangible Common Equity was 8.39% as of June 30, 2025, versus 6.92% at June 30, 2024.



Tangible Book Value per share increased $1.32 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024, to $21.17 at June 30, 2025.





















Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)







The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:















Three months ended













Six months ended











(dollars in thousands)







June 30













June 30





















2025

















2024





















2025

















2024











































Net Interest Income





$





19,065









$





14,925













$





36,923









$





29,635













Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate









199













199

















397













394













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis





$





19,264









$





15,124













$





37,320









$





30,029











































































Three months ended













Six months ended











(dollars in thousands)







June 30













June 30





















2025

















2024





















2025

















2024











































Average equity





$





223,351









$





179,494













$





220,787









$





180,791













Average goodwill and other intangibles









(29,394





)









(29,457





)













(29,402





)









(29,466





)









Average tangible equity





$





193,957









$





150,037













$





191,385









$





151,325









































Forward-Looking Statements





The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Contact: John M. McCaffery





Executive Vice President &





Chief Financial Officer





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





272-304-3003







www.waynebank.com

























NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





























Consolidated Balance Sheets





























(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

























(unaudited)





































June 30





















2025











2024









ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks







$









32,052











$





29,903













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











20,993















39,492













Cash and cash equivalents











53,045















69,395





































Securities available for sale











402,460















397,578













Loans receivable











1,790,574















1,641,355













Less: Allowance for credit losses











20,908















17,806













Net loans receivable











1,769,666















1,623,549













Regulatory stock, at cost











7,538















6,443













Bank premises and equipment, net











21,608















18,265













Bank owned life insurance











46,099















46,121













Foreclosed real estate owned











-















-













Accrued interest receivable











8,642















8,329













Deferred tax assets, net











17,693















21,707













Goodwill











29,266















29,266













Other intangible assets











121















183













Other assets











9,212















14,480













TOTAL ASSETS







$









2,365,350











$





2,235,316





































LIABILITIES

























Deposits:

























Non-interest bearing demand







$









406,358











$





391,849













Interest-bearing











1,591,476















1,419,323













Total deposits











1,997,834















1,811,172













Short-term borrowings











26,500















62,335













Other borrowings











85,350















148,087













Accrued interest payable











10,975















13,329













Other liabilities











19,266















18,206













TOTAL LIABILITIES











2,139,925















2,053,129





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares











-















-













Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,

























authorized: 20,000,000 shares,

























issued: 2025: 9,490,505 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares







949















831













Surplus











126,990















98,082













Retained earnings











131,199















139,070













Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,983 shares, 2024: 221,540 shares











(6,208









)











(5,977





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(27,505









)











(49,819





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











225,425















182,187





































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$









2,365,350











$





2,235,316



















































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP













Consolidated Statements of Income













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,























2025











2024



















2025











2024













INTEREST INCOME

















































Loans receivable, including fees







$









27,115







$





24,121















$









53,103







$





47,802













Securities











3,871











2,584



















7,742











5,109













Other











220











966



















446











1,697













Total Interest income











31,206











27,671



















61,291











54,608





























































INTEREST EXPENSE

















































Deposits











10,869











10,687



















21,617











20,796













Short-term borrowings











211











356



















669











692













Other borrowings











1,061











1,703



















2,082











3,485













Total Interest expense











12,141











12,746



















24,368











24,973













NET INTEREST INCOME











19,065











14,925



















36,923











29,635













PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES







950











347



















1,807











(276





)









NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES











18,115











14,578



















35,116











29,911













































































































OTHER INCOME

















































Service charges and fees











1,514











1,504



















3,027











2,847













Income from fiduciary activities











226











225



















551











463













Gains on sales of loans, net











65











36



















112











42













Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies







266











253



















552











520













Other











177











189



















357











341













Total other income











2,248











2,207



















4,599











4,213





























































OTHER EXPENSES

















































Salaries and employee benefits











6,605











5,954



















13,077











12,090













Occupancy, furniture and equipment











1,349











1,229



















2,727











2,489













Data processing and related operations











1,189











1,024



















2,274











2,046













Taxes, other than income











192











179



















385











272













Professional fees











623











508



















1,282











1,092













FDIC Insurance assessment











355











309



















761











670













Foreclosed real estate











137











15



















141











36













Amortization of intangibles











15











19



















30











38













Other











2,066











2,207



















3,918











4,442













Total other expenses











12,531











11,444



















24,595











23,175





























































INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE











7,832











5,341



















15,120











10,949













INCOME TAX EXPENSE











1,627











1,128



















3,142











2,303













NET INCOME







$









6,205







$





4,213















$









11,978







$





8,646





























































Basic earnings per share







$









0.67







$





0.52















$









1.30







$





1.07





























































Diluted earnings per share







$









0.67







$





0.52















$









1.30







$





1.07











































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP













NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS













(dollars in thousands)

























For the Quarter Ended

















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average













Average













Average













Average













Average













Average





















Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate



















(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)















Assets





















































































Interest-earning assets:



















































































Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$





19,085









$





220









4.62









%





$





20,802









$





226









4.41









%





$





69,173









$





967









5.62









%









Securities available for sale:

















































































Taxable









404,428













3,624









3.59

















408,427













3,623









3.60

















401,014













2,206









2.21

















Tax-exempt (1)









44,158













312









2.83

















44,242













312









2.86

















69,126













477









2.78

















Total securities available for sale (1)









448,586













3,936









3.52

















452,669













3,935









3.53

















470,140













2,683









2.30

















Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)









1,783,626













27,249









6.13

















1,743,572













26,120









6.08

















1,629,283













24,220









5.98



















Total interest-earning assets











2,251,297













31,405









5.60

















2,217,043













30,281









5.54

















2,168,596













27,870









5.17



















Non-interest earning assets:



















































































Cash and due from banks









30,323





























28,705





























26,422





























Allowance for credit losses









(20,733





)

























(20,154





)

























(18,023





)

























Other assets









94,922





























93,131





























69,718































Total non-interest earning assets











104,512





























101,682





























78,117































Total Assets







$





2,355,809

























$





2,318,725

























$





2,246,713































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































































Interest-bearing demand and money market





$





573,904









$





2,887









2.02













$





546,884









$





2,801









2.08













$





450,918









$





2,397









2.14

















Savings









204,318













119









0.23

















211,905













142









0.27

















233,676













286









0.49

















Time









821,725













7,863









3.84

















793,803













7,805









3.99

















755,224













8,004









4.26



















Total interest-bearing deposits











1,599,947













10,869









2.72

















1,552,592













10,748









2.81

















1,439,818













10,687









2.99

















Short-term borrowings









17,757













211









4.77

















44,297













458









4.19

















61,689













356









2.32

















Other borrowings









95,792













1,061









4.44

















93,549













1,021









4.43

















149,442













1,703









4.58



















Total interest-bearing liabilities











1,713,496













12,141









2.84

















1,690,438













12,227









2.93

















1,650,949













12,746









3.11



















Non-interest bearing liabilities:



















































































Demand deposits









389,323





























380,544





























387,962





























Other liabilities









29,639





























29,549





























28,308































Total non-interest bearing liabilities











418,962





























410,093





























416,270





























Stockholders' equity









223,351





























218,194





























179,494































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





2,355,809

























$





2,318,725

























$





2,246,713





























Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)

















19,264









2.75









%

















18,054









2.61









%

















15,124









2.06









%









Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(199





)

























(197





)

























(199





)

















Net interest income













$





19,065

























$





17,857

























$





14,925





















Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)





















3.43









%





















3.30









%





















2.80









%









































































































































































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.









(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.









(3) Annualized









(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.









(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.































































































































































































































































Year to Date

















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average













Average













Average













Average













Average













Average





















Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate



















(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)















Assets





















































































Interest-earning assets:



















































































Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$





19,939









$





446









4.51









%





$





20,802









$





226









4.41









%





$





61,551









$





1,697









5.54









%









Securities available for sale:

















































































Taxable









406,416













7,247









3.60

















408,427













3,623









3.60

















401,645













4,353









2.18

















Tax-exempt (1)









44,199













626









2.86

















44,242













312









2.86

















69,503













958









2.77

















Total securities available for sale (1)









450,615













7,873









3.52

















452,669













3,935









3.53

















471,148













5,311









2.27

















Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)









1,763,710













53,369









6.10

















1,743,572













26,120









6.08

















1,620,694













47,994









5.96



















Total interest-earning assets











2,234,264













61,688









5.57

















2,217,043













30,281









5.54

















2,153,393













55,002









5.14



















Non-interest earning assets:



















































































Cash and due from banks









29,519





























28,705





























25,508





























Allowance for credit losses









(20,445





)

























(20,154





)

























(18,559





)

























Other assets









94,031





























93,131





























71,705































Total non-interest earning assets











103,105





























101,682





























78,654































Total Assets







$





2,337,369

























$





2,318,725

























$





2,232,047































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































































Interest-bearing demand and money market





$





560,469









$





5,688









2.05













$





546,884









$





2,801









2.08













$





450,372









$





4,707









2.10

















Savings









208,090













261









0.25

















211,905













142









0.27

















234,611













536









0.46

















Time









807,841













15,668









3.91

















793,803













7,805









3.99

















740,211













15,553









4.23



















Total interest-bearing deposits











1,576,400













21,617









2.77

















1,552,592













10,748









2.81

















1,425,194













20,796









2.93

















Short-term borrowings









30,954













669









4.36

















44,297













458









4.19

















59,843













692









2.33

















Other borrowings









94,676













2,082









4.43

















93,549













1,021









4.43

















152,470













3,485









4.60



















Total interest-bearing liabilities











1,702,030













24,368









2.89

















1,690,438













12,227









2.93

















1,637,507













24,973









3.07



















Non-interest bearing liabilities:



















































































Demand deposits









384,958





























380,544





























387,014





























Other liabilities









29,594





























29,549





























26,735































Total non-interest bearing liabilities











414,552





























410,093





























413,749





























Stockholders' equity









220,787





























218,194





























180,791































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





2,337,369

























$





2,318,725

























$





2,232,047





























Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)

















37,320









2.68









%

















18,054









2.61









%

















30,029









2.07









%









Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(397





)

























(197





)

























(394





)

















Net interest income













$





36,923

























$





17,857

























$





29,635





















Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)





















3.37









%





















3.30









%





















2.80









%









































































































































































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.









(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.









(3) Annualized









(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.









(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.



























NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP













Financial Highlights (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































For the Three Months Ended June 30















2025











2024

































Net interest income





$







19,065











$





14,925













Net income











6,205















4,213





































Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)











2.75









%











2.06





%









Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)











3.43









%











2.80





%









Return on average assets











1.06









%











0.75





%









Return on average equity











11.14









%











9.44





%









Return on average tangible equity











12.83









%











11.29





%









Basic earnings per share





$







0.67











$





0.52













Diluted earnings per share





$







0.67











$





0.52









































For the Six Months Ended June 30















2025











2024

































Net interest income











36,923















29,635













Net income











11,978















8,646





































Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)











2.68









%











2.07





%









Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)











3.37









%











2.80





%









Return on average assets











1.03









%











0.78





%









Return on average equity











10.94









%











9.62





%









Return on average tangible equity











12.62









%











11.49





%









Basic earnings per share











1.30















1.07













Diluted earnings per share











1.30















1.07

























































































As of June 30















2025











2024

































Total assets





$







2,365,350











$





2,235,316













Total loans receivable











1,790,574















1,641,355













Allowance for credit losses











20,908















17,806













Total deposits











1,997,834















1,811,172













Stockholders' equity











225,425















182,187













Trust assets under management











207,402















201,079





































Book value per share





$







24.34











$





22.52













Tangible book value per share





$







21.17











$





18.88













Equity to total assets











9.53









%











8.15





%









Allowance to total loans receivable











1.17









%











1.08





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans











0.45









%











0.47





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets











0.34









%











0.34





%















































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP













Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)



















June 30









March 31









December 31









September 30









June 30

















2025









2025









2024









2024









2024









ASSETS

















































Cash and due from banks





$





32,052









$





31,729









$





27,562









$





47,072









$





29,903













Interest-bearing deposits with banks









20,993













43,678













44,777













35,808













39,492













Cash and cash equivalents









53,045













75,407













72,339













82,880













69,395





























































Securities available for sale









402,460













408,742













397,846













396,891













397,578













Loans receivable









1,790,574













1,771,269













1,713,638













1,675,139













1,641,356













Less: Allowance for credit losses









20,908













20,442













19,843













18,699













17,807













Net loans receivable









1,769,666













1,750,827













1,693,795













1,656,440













1,623,549













Regulatory stock, at cost









7,538













7,616













13,366













6,329













6,443













Bank owned life insurance









46,099













46,914













46,657













46,382













46,121













Bank premises and equipment, net









21,608













20,273













19,657













18,503













18,264













Foreclosed real estate owned









-













-













-













-













-













Goodwill and other intangibles









29,387













29,402













29,418













29,433













29,449













Other assets









35,547













36,863













44,384













42,893













44,517













TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,365,350









$





2,376,044









$





2,317,462









$





2,279,751









$





2,235,316





























































LIABILITIES

















































Deposits:

















































Non-interest bearing demand





$





406,358









$





391,377









$





381,479









$





420,967









$





391,849













Interest-bearing deposits









1,591,476













1,613,071













1,477,684













1,434,284













1,419,323













Total deposits









1,997,834













2,004,448













1,859,163













1,855,251













1,811,172













Borrowings









111,850













118,590













214,862













197,412













210,422













Other liabilities









30,241













32,299













29,929













31,434













31,534













TOTAL LIABILITIES









2,139,925













2,155,337













2,103,954













2,084,097













2,053,128





























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









225,425













220,707













213,508













195,654













182,188





























































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,365,350









$





2,376,044









$





2,317,462









$





2,279,751









$





2,235,316































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP













Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















June 30









March 31









December 31









September 30









June 30









Three months ended









2025









2025









2024









2024









2024









INTEREST INCOME

















































Loans receivable, including fees





$





27,115









$





25,988









$





26,122









$





25,464









$





24,121













Securities









3,871













3,870













2,789













2,526













2,584













Other









220













226













574













497













966













Total interest income









31,206













30,084













29,485













28,487













27,671





























































INTEREST EXPENSE

















































Deposits









10,869













10,748













10,984













10,553













10,687













Borrowings









1,272













1,479













1,876













2,003













2,059













Total interest expense









12,141













12,227













12,860













12,556













12,746













NET INTEREST INCOME









19,065













17,857













16,625













15,931













14,925













PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES





950













857













1,604













1,345













347













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION









































FOR CREDIT LOSSES









18,115













17,000













15,021













14,586













14,578





























































OTHER INCOME

















































Service charges and fees









1,514













1,513













1,595













1,517













1,504













Income from fiduciary activities









226













325













224













256













225













Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities









-













-













(19,962





)









-













-













Gains on sales of loans, net









65













47













50













103













36













Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned









-













-













-













-













32













Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies









266













286













275













261













253













Other









177













180













159













158













157













Total other income









2,248













2,351













(17,659





)









2,295













2,207





























































OTHER EXPENSES

















































Salaries and employee benefits









6,605













6,472













6,690













6,239













5,954













Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net









2,538













1,378













1,291













1,269













1,229













Foreclosed real estate









137













4













9













9













15













FDIC insurance assessment









355













406













335













339













309













Other









2,896













3,804













5,094













4,175













3,937













Total other expenses









12,531













12,064













13,419













12,031













11,444





























































INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE









7,832













7,287













(16,057





)









4,850













5,341













INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE









1,627













1,514













(3,406





)









1,006













1,128













NET (LOSS) INCOME





$





6,205









$





5,773









$





(12,651





)





$





3,844









$





4,213





























































Basic (loss) earnings per share





$





0.67









$





0.63









$





(1.54





)





$





0.48









$





0.52





























































Diluted (loss) earnings per share





$





0.67









$





0.63









$





(1.54





)





$





0.48









$





0.52





























































Book Value per share





$





24.34









$





23.84









$





23.02









$





24.18









$





22.52













Tangible Book Value per share









21.17













20.66













19.85













20.54













18.88





























































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.06





%









1.01





%









-2.19





%









0.68





%









0.75





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









11.14





%









10.73





%









-26.08





%









8.09





%









9.44





%









Return on average tangible equity (annualized)









12.83





%









12.40





%









-30.77





%









9.58





%









11.29





%

























































Net interest spread (fte)









2.75





%









2.61





%









2.31





%









2.23





%









2.06





%









Net interest margin (fte)









3.43





%









3.30





%









3.04





%









2.99





%









2.80





%

























































Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.17





%









1.15





%









1.16





%









1.12





%









1.08





%









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)









0.08





%









0.07





%









0.12





%









0.08





%









0.13





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.45





%









0.45





%









0.46





%









0.47





%









0.47





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.34





%









0.33





%









0.34





%









0.35





%









0.34





%







