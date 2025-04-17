Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Earnings and Improved Capital Position

Norwood Financial Corp reported a 14.5% increase in EPS to $0.63 and improved capital metrics in Q1 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp, parent company of Wayne Bank, reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, representing a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The bank's return on assets improved to over 1%, and net interest margin increased by 30 basis points from the previous quarter. Loan growth was robust at an annualized rate of 13.5%. President and CEO Jim Donnelly highlighted the bank's strategic actions from December 2024, which bolstered capital and earnings, positively impacting both net interest margin and overall growth. As of March 31, 2025, total assets reached $2.376 billion, while total deposits increased to $2.004 billion, illustrating a healthy financial trajectory amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Fully diluted earnings per share increased by 14.5% year-over-year, demonstrating strong profitability growth.

Return on assets rose to over 1.00%, indicating improved efficiency in asset utilization.

Net interest margin increased by 30 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting enhanced profitability from interest-earning assets.

Loans grew at a significant annualized rate of 13.5% during the first quarter, showcasing strong demand and effective lending practices.

Potential Negatives

The company's recent financial performance shows a significant loss of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, highlighting potential volatility and instability in earnings.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.15%, suggesting possible deterioration in asset quality compared to the previous year.

Despite an improvement in capital strength, the significant past loss and reliance on capital raised in December 2024 may raise concerns about the company’s long-term sustainability and ability to weather future economic challenges.

FAQ

What was Norwood Financial Corp's EPS for Q1 2025?

The fully diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $0.63, a 14.5% increase from Q1 2024.

How has Norwood Financial Corp's net interest margin changed?

The net interest margin increased to 3.30% in Q1 2025, up from 2.80% in Q1 2024.

What growth did Norwood Financial Corp see in loans?

Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter of 2025.

What was the return on assets for Norwood Financial Corp?

The return on average assets rose to over 1.01% in Q1 2025.

How did the company manage its capital and risk?

Norwood Financial Corp improved its capital through increased earnings and prudent assessments of economic conditions.

$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 9 purchases buying 26,684 shares for an estimated $701,238 and 0 sales.

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NWFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWFL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.











HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.





Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”





Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”





Selected Financial Highlights









(dollars in thousands, except





per share data)









Year-Over Year





Linked Quarter





Adjusted Linked Quarter



1



















3 Months Ended





3 Months Ended





3 Months Ended

















Mar-25





Mar-24





Change





Dec-24





Change





Dec-24





Change













Net interest income





17,857









14,710









3,147





16,625









1,232





16,625









1,232













Net interest spread (fte)





2.61%









2.08%









53 bps





2.31%









30 bps





2.31%









30 bps













Net interest margin (fte)





3.30%









2.80%









50 bps





3.04%









26 bps





3.04%









26 bps













Net income (loss)





5,773









4,433









1,340





(12,651)









18,424





3,119









2,654













Diluted earnings per share





0.63









0.55









0.08





-1.54









-2.09





0.38









0.25













Return on average assets





1.01%









0.80%









21 bps





-2.19%









320 bps





0.54%









47 bps













Return on tangible equity





12.40%









11.65%









75 bps





-30.77%









(4,317 bps)





7.59%









481 bps

































1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.





Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:







The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.



The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.



Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.



Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.



Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.



Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.



As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.



Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.



Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.



Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.



Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.



Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.



Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.



Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.







Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.













Adjusted Return on Average Assets

























(Dollars in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2024











Net (loss) income





$





(12,651)













Average assets









2,299,732















Return on average assets (annualized)













-2.19









%











Net (loss) income









(12,651)













Net realized losses on sale of securities









19,962













Tax effect at 21%









(4,192)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)









3,119













Average assets









2,299,732















Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

























(Non-GAAP)













0.54









%























































Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity

























(Dollars in thousands)















































Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2024











Net (loss) income





$





(12,651)













Average shareholders' equity









192,981













Average intangible assets









29,424













Average tangible shareholders' equity









163,557















Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)













-30.77









%











Net (loss) income









(12,651)













Net realized losses on sale of securities









19,962













Tax effect at 21%









(4,192)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)









3,119













Average tangible shareholders' equity









163,557















Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

























(Non-GAAP)













7.59









%























































Adjusted Earnings Per Share

























(Dollars in thousands)















































Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2024













GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic









$









(1.54)

















GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted









$









(1.54)















Net (Loss) Income









(12,651)













Net realized losses on sale of securities









19,962













Tax effect at 21%









(4,192)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)









3,119















Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)









$









0.38

















Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)









$









0.38















The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:





















For the Period Ended













(dollars in thousands)













March 31

































2025





































2024





















































Average equity









$





218,194













$





182,088













Average goodwill and other intangibles













(29,409





)













(29,476





)









Average tangible equity









$





188,785













$





152,612













































Forward-Looking Statements





The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Contact: John M. McCaffery





Executive Vice President &





Chief Financial Officer





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





272-304-3003





www.waynebank.com



































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





























Consolidated Balance Sheets





























(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





























(unaudited)





































March 31





















2025















2024













ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks







$









31,729











$





19,519













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











43,678















92,444













Cash and cash equivalents











75,407















111,963





































Securities available for sale











408,742















398,374













Loans receivable











1,771,269















1,621,448













Less: Allowance for credit losses











20,442















18,020













Net loans receivable











1,750,827















1,603,428













Regulatory stock, at cost











7,616















6,545













Bank premises and equipment, net











20,273















18,057













Bank owned life insurance











46,914















45,869













Foreclosed real estate owned











-















97













Accrued interest receivable











8,587















8,135













Deferred tax assets, net











17,859















21,642













Goodwill











29,266















29,266













Other intangible assets











136















202













Other assets











10,417















16,845













TOTAL ASSETS







$









2,376,044











$





2,260,423





































LIABILITIES

























Deposits:

























Non-interest bearing demand







$









391,377











$





383,362













Interest-bearing











1,613,071















1,455,636













Total deposits











2,004,448















1,838,998













Short-term borrowings











-















60,055













Other borrowings











118,590















151,179













Accrued interest payable











13,864















11,737













Other liabilities











18,435















17,241













TOTAL LIABILITIES











2,155,337















2,079,210





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares











-















-













Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,

























authorized: 20,000,000 shares,

























issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares











949















831













Surplus











126,785















97,893













Retained earnings











127,865















137,285













Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares











(6,208









)











(5,397





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(28,684









)











(49,399





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











220,707















181,213





































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







$









2,376,044











$





2,260,423































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





























Consolidated Statements of Income





























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























(unaudited)































Three Months Ended March 31,



















2025















2024













INTEREST INCOME

























Loans receivable, including fees







$









25,988











$





23,681













Securities











3,870















2,526













Other











226















731













Total Interest income











30,084















26,938





































INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits











10,748















10,110













Short-term borrowings











458















336













Other borrowings











1,021















1,782













Total Interest expense











12,227















12,228













NET INTEREST INCOME











17,857















14,710













PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES







$









857











$





(624





)









NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES











17,000















15,334





























































OTHER INCOME

























Service charges and fees











1,513















1,343













Income from fiduciary activities











325















238













Gains on sales of loans, net











47















6













Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies











286















268













Other











180















151













Total other income











2,351















2,006





































OTHER EXPENSES

























Salaries and employee benefits











6,472















6,135













Occupancy, furniture and equipment











1,378















1,261













Data processing and related operations











1,085















1,022













Taxes, other than income











192















93













Professional fees











659















585













FDIC Insurance assessment











406















361













Foreclosed real estate











4















21













Amortization of intangibles











15















19













Other











1,853















2,235













Total other expenses











12,064















11,732





































INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE











7,287















5,608













INCOME TAX EXPENSE











1,514















1,175













NET INCOME







$









5,773











$





4,433





































Basic earnings per share







$









0.63











$





0.55





































Diluted earnings per share







$









0.63











$





0.55



























































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





















































































NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS





















































































(dollars in thousands)









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average













Average













Average













Average













Average













Average





















Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate













Balance









Interest









Rate



















(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)









(2)





(1)





(3)















Assets





















































































Interest-earning assets:



















































































Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$





20,802









$





226









4.41









%





$





46,629









$





574









4.90









%





$





53,930









$





730









5.44









%









Securities available for sale:

















































































Taxable









408,427













3,623









3.60

















404,777













2,434









2.39

















402,275













2,147









2.15

















Tax-exempt (1)









44,242













312









2.86

















65,628













449









2.72

















69,880













481









2.77

















Total securities available for sale (1)









452,669













3,935









3.53

















470,405













2,883









2.44

















472,155













2,628









2.24

















Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)









1,743,572













26,120









6.08

















1,690,650













26,246









6.18

















1,612,106













23,775









5.93



















Total interest-earning assets











2,217,043













30,281









5.54

















2,207,684













29,703









5.35

















2,138,191













27,133









5.10



















Non-interest earning assets:



















































































Cash and due from banks









28,705





























27,283





























24,593





























Allowance for credit losses









(20,154





)

























(18,741





)

























(19,096





)

























Other assets









93,131





























83,506





























73,692































Total non-interest earning assets











101,682





























92,048





























79,189































Total Assets







$





2,318,725

























$





2,299,732

























$





2,217,380































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































































Interest-bearing demand and money market





$





546,884









$





2,801









2.08













$





528,330









$





3,017









2.27













$





449,825









$





2,311









2.07

















Savings









211,905













142









0.27

















209,362













162









0.31

















235,545













250









0.43

















Time









793,803













7,805









3.99

















764,819













7,805









4.06

















725,199













7,549









4.19



















Total interest-bearing deposits











1,552,592













10,748









2.81

















1,502,511













10,984









2.91

















1,410,569













10,110









2.88

















Short-term borrowings









44,297













458









4.19

















46,267













348









2.99

















57,997













336









2.33

















Other borrowings









93,549













1,021









4.43

















133,620













1,528









4.55

















155,498













1,782









4.61



















Total interest-bearing liabilities











1,690,438













12,227









2.93

















1,682,398













12,860









3.04

















1,624,064













12,228









3.03



















Non-interest bearing liabilities:



















































































Demand deposits









380,544





























394,001





























386,066





























Other liabilities









29,549





























30,352





























25,162































Total non-interest bearing liabilities











410,093





























424,353





























411,228





























Stockholders' equity









218,194





























192,981





























182,088































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





2,318,725

























$





2,299,732

























$





2,217,380





























Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)

















18,054









2.61









%

















16,843









2.31









%

















14,905









2.08









%









Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(197





)

























(218





)

























(195





)

















Net interest income













$





17,857

























$





16,625

























$





14,710





















Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)





















3.30









%





















3.04









%





















2.80









%









































































































































































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





























































(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.





































































(3) Annualized

















































































(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

































































(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.















































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





























Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































For the Three Months Ended March 31















2025















2024





































Net interest income





$







17,857











$





14,710













Net income











5,773















4,433





































Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)











2.61









%











2.08





%









Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)











3.30









%











2.80





%









Return on average assets











1.01









%











0.80





%









Return on average equity











10.73









%











9.79





%









Return on average tangible equity











12.40









%











11.68





%









Basic earnings per share





$







0.63











$





0.55













Diluted earnings per share





$







0.63











$





0.55









































As of March 31















2025















2024





































Total assets





$







2,376,044











$





2,260,423













Total loans receivable











1,771,269















1,621,448













Allowance for credit losses











20,442















18,020













Total deposits











2,004,448















1,838,998













Stockholders' equity











220,707















181,213













Trust assets under management











198,761















202,020





































Book value per share





$







23.84











$





22.34













Tangible book value per share





$







20.66











$





18.71













Equity to total assets











9.29









%











8.02





%









Allowance to total loans receivable











1.15









%











1.11





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans











0.45









%











0.23





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets











0.33









%











0.17





%















































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





















































Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





















































(dollars in thousands)



























































March 31









December 31









September 30









June 30









March 31

















2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









ASSETS

















































Cash and due from banks





$





31,729





$





27,562





$





47,072





$





29,903





$





19,519









Interest-bearing deposits with banks









43,678









44,777









35,808









39,492









92,444









Cash and cash equivalents









75,407









72,339









82,880









69,395









111,963

























































Securities available for sale









408,742









397,846









396,891









397,578









398,374









Loans receivable









1,771,269









1,713,638









1,675,139









1,641,356









1,621,448









Less: Allowance for credit losses









20,442









19,843









18,699









17,807









18,020









Net loans receivable









1,750,827









1,693,795









1,656,440









1,623,549









1,603,428









Regulatory stock, at cost









7,616









13,366









6,329









6,443









6,545









Bank owned life insurance









46,914









46,657









46,382









46,121









45,869









Bank premises and equipment, net









20,273









19,657









18,503









18,264









18,057









Foreclosed real estate owned









-









-









-









-









97









Goodwill and other intangibles









29,402









29,418









29,433









29,449









29,468









Other assets









36,863









44,384









42,893









44,517









46,622









TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,376,044





$





2,317,462





$





2,279,751





$





2,235,316





$





2,260,423

























































LIABILITIES

















































Deposits:

















































Non-interest bearing demand





$





391,377





$





381,479





$





420,967





$





391,849





$





383,362









Interest-bearing deposits









1,613,071









1,477,684









1,434,284









1,419,323









1,455,636









Total deposits









2,004,448









1,859,163









1,855,251









1,811,172









1,838,998









Borrowings









118,590









214,862









197,412









210,422









211,234









Other liabilities









32,299









29,929









31,434









31,534









28,978









TOTAL LIABILITIES









2,155,337









2,103,954









2,084,097









2,053,128









2,079,210

























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









220,707









213,508









195,654









182,188









181,213

























































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,376,044





$





2,317,462





$





2,279,751





$





2,235,316





$





2,260,423







































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





















































Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





















































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























































March 31









December 31









September 30









June 30









March 31









Three months ended









2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









INTEREST INCOME

















































Loans receivable, including fees





$





25,988









$





26,122









$





25,464









$





24,121









$





23,681













Securities









3,870













2,789













2,526













2,584













2,526













Other









226













574













497













966













731













Total interest income









30,084













29,485













28,487













27,671













26,938





























































INTEREST EXPENSE

















































Deposits









10,748













10,984













10,553













10,687













10,110













Borrowings









1,479













1,876













2,003













2,059













2,118













Total interest expense









12,227













12,860













12,556













12,746













12,228













NET INTEREST INCOME









17,857













16,625













15,931













14,925













14,710













PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES









857













1,604













1,345













347













(624





)









NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION

















































FOR CREDIT LOSSES









17,000













15,021













14,586













14,578













15,334





























































OTHER INCOME

















































Service charges and fees









1,513













1,595













1,517













1,504













1,343













Income from fiduciary activities









325













224













256













225













238













Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities









-













(19,962





)









-













-













-













Gains on sales of loans, net









47













50













103













36













6













Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned









-













-













-













32













-













Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies









286













275













261













253













268













Other









180













159













158













157













151













Total other income









2,351













(17,659





)









2,295













2,207













2,006





























































OTHER EXPENSES

















































Salaries and employee benefits









6,472













6,690













6,239













5,954













6,135













Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net









1,378













1,291













1,269













1,229













1,261













Foreclosed real estate









4













9













9













15













21













FDIC insurance assessment









406













335













339













309













361













Other









3,804













5,094













4,175













3,937













3,954













Total other expenses









12,064













13,419













12,031













11,444













11,732





























































INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE









7,287













(16,057





)









4,850













5,341













5,608













INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE









1,514













(3,406





)









1,006













1,128













1,175













NET (LOSS) INCOME





$





5,773









$





(12,651





)





$





3,844









$





4,213









$





4,433





























































Basic (loss) earnings per share





$





0.63









$





(1.54





)





$





0.48









$





0.52









$





0.55





























































Diluted (loss) earnings per share





$





0.63









$





(1.54





)





$





0.48









$





0.52









$





0.55





























































Book Value per share





$





23.84









$





23.02









$





24.18









$





22.52









$





22.34













Tangible Book Value per share









20.66













19.85













20.54













18.88













18.71





























































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.01





%









-2.19





%









0.68





%









0.75





%









0.80





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









10.73





%









-26.08





%









8.09





%









9.41





%









9.79





%









Return on average tangible equity (annualized)









12.40





%









-30.77





%









9.58





%









11.26





%









11.68





%

























































Net interest spread (fte)









2.61





%









2.31





%









2.23





%









2.06





%









2.08





%









Net interest margin (fte)









3.30





%









3.04





%









2.99





%









2.80





%









2.80





%

























































Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.15





%









1.16





%









1.12





%









1.08





%









1.11





%









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)









0.07





%









0.12





%









0.08





%









0.13





%









0.08





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.45





%









0.46





%









0.47





%









0.47





%









0.23





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.33





%









0.34





%









0.35





%









0.34





%









0.17





%







