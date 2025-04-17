Stocks
NWFL

Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Earnings and Improved Capital Position

April 17, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Norwood Financial Corp reported a 14.5% increase in EPS to $0.63 and improved capital metrics in Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Norwood Financial Corp, parent company of Wayne Bank, reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, representing a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The bank's return on assets improved to over 1%, and net interest margin increased by 30 basis points from the previous quarter. Loan growth was robust at an annualized rate of 13.5%. President and CEO Jim Donnelly highlighted the bank's strategic actions from December 2024, which bolstered capital and earnings, positively impacting both net interest margin and overall growth. As of March 31, 2025, total assets reached $2.376 billion, while total deposits increased to $2.004 billion, illustrating a healthy financial trajectory amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Fully diluted earnings per share increased by 14.5% year-over-year, demonstrating strong profitability growth.
  • Return on assets rose to over 1.00%, indicating improved efficiency in asset utilization.
  • Net interest margin increased by 30 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting enhanced profitability from interest-earning assets.
  • Loans grew at a significant annualized rate of 13.5% during the first quarter, showcasing strong demand and effective lending practices.

Potential Negatives

  • The company's recent financial performance shows a significant loss of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, highlighting potential volatility and instability in earnings.
  • The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.15%, suggesting possible deterioration in asset quality compared to the previous year.
  • Despite an improvement in capital strength, the significant past loss and reliance on capital raised in December 2024 may raise concerns about the company’s long-term sustainability and ability to weather future economic challenges.

FAQ

What was Norwood Financial Corp's EPS for Q1 2025?

The fully diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $0.63, a 14.5% increase from Q1 2024.

How has Norwood Financial Corp's net interest margin changed?

The net interest margin increased to 3.30% in Q1 2025, up from 2.80% in Q1 2024.

What growth did Norwood Financial Corp see in loans?

Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter of 2025.

What was the return on assets for Norwood Financial Corp?

The return on average assets rose to over 1.01% in Q1 2025.

How did the company manage its capital and risk?

Norwood Financial Corp improved its capital through increased earnings and prudent assessments of economic conditions.

$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 9 purchases buying 26,684 shares for an estimated $701,238 and 0 sales.

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NWFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWFL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Full Release



Quarterly Highlights:




  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.63, a 14.5% increase over the same period in 2024


  • Return on assets rises to over 1.00%.


  • Net interest margin increased 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.


  • Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter.


  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.





HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.



Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”



Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”



Selected Financial Highlights












































































































































(dollars in thousands, except


per share data)
Year-Over Year
Linked Quarter
Adjusted Linked Quarter

1


3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended


Mar-25
Mar-24
Change
Dec-24
Change
Dec-24
Change

Net interest income
17,857

14,710

3,147
16,625

1,232
16,625

1,232

Net interest spread (fte)
2.61%

2.08%

53 bps
2.31%

30 bps
2.31%

30 bps

Net interest margin (fte)
3.30%

2.80%

50 bps
3.04%

26 bps
3.04%

26 bps

Net income (loss)
5,773

4,433

1,340
(12,651)

18,424
3,119

2,654

Diluted earnings per share
0.63

0.55

0.08
-1.54

-2.09
0.38

0.25

Return on average assets
1.01%

0.80%

21 bps
-2.19%

320 bps
0.54%

47 bps

Return on tangible equity
12.40%

11.65%

75 bps
-30.77%

(4,317 bps)
7.59%

481 bps






1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.



Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:




  • The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.


  • Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.


  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.


  • The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.


  • As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.


  • Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.


  • Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.


  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.


  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.



Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.


























































































































































































































































































Adjusted Return on Average Assets



(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

Net (loss) income
$
(12,651)

Average assets

2,299,732


Return on average assets (annualized)


-2.19

%

Net (loss) income

(12,651)

Net realized losses on sale of securities

19,962

Tax effect at 21%

(4,192)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,119

Average assets

2,299,732


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)




(Non-GAAP)


0.54

%











Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity



(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

Net (loss) income
$
(12,651)

Average shareholders' equity

192,981

Average intangible assets

29,424

Average tangible shareholders' equity

163,557


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)


-30.77

%

Net (loss) income

(12,651)

Net realized losses on sale of securities

19,962

Tax effect at 21%

(4,192)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,119

Average tangible shareholders' equity

163,557


Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)




(Non-GAAP)


7.59

%











Adjusted Earnings Per Share



(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$

(1.54)


GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$

(1.54)

Net (Loss) Income

(12,651)

Net realized losses on sale of securities

19,962

Tax effect at 21%

(4,192)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,119


Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$

0.38


Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.38


The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:



For the Period Ended

(dollars in thousands)



March 31








2025











2024










Average equity

$
218,194


$
182,088

Average goodwill and other intangibles


(29,409
)


(29,476
)

Average tangible equity

$
188,785


$
152,612









Forward-Looking Statements



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Contact: John M. McCaffery


Executive Vice President &


Chief Financial Officer


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP


272-304-3003


www.waynebank.com





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





(unaudited)







March 31




2025


2024

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

31,729

$
19,519

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


43,678


92,444

Cash and cash equivalents


75,407


111,963






Securities available for sale


408,742


398,374

Loans receivable


1,771,269


1,621,448

Less: Allowance for credit losses


20,442


18,020

Net loans receivable


1,750,827


1,603,428

Regulatory stock, at cost


7,616


6,545

Bank premises and equipment, net


20,273


18,057

Bank owned life insurance


46,914


45,869

Foreclosed real estate owned


-


97

Accrued interest receivable


8,587


8,135

Deferred tax assets, net


17,859


21,642

Goodwill


29,266


29,266

Other intangible assets


136


202

Other assets


10,417


16,845

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,376,044

$
2,260,423






LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Non-interest bearing demand

$

391,377

$
383,362

Interest-bearing


1,613,071


1,455,636

Total deposits


2,004,448


1,838,998

Short-term borrowings


-


60,055

Other borrowings


118,590


151,179

Accrued interest payable


13,864


11,737

Other liabilities


18,435


17,241

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,155,337


2,079,210






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares


-


-

Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,




authorized: 20,000,000 shares,




issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares


949


831

Surplus


126,785


97,893

Retained earnings


127,865


137,285

Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares


(6,208

)

(5,397
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(28,684

)

(49,399
)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


220,707


181,213






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,376,044

$
2,260,423












NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





Consolidated Statements of Income





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024

INTEREST INCOME




Loans receivable, including fees

$

25,988

$
23,681

Securities


3,870


2,526

Other


226


731

Total Interest income


30,084


26,938






INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits


10,748


10,110

Short-term borrowings


458


336

Other borrowings


1,021


1,782

Total Interest expense


12,227


12,228

NET INTEREST INCOME


17,857


14,710

PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES

$

857

$
(624
)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES


17,000


15,334











OTHER INCOME




Service charges and fees


1,513


1,343

Income from fiduciary activities


325


238

Gains on sales of loans, net


47


6

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies


286


268

Other


180


151

Total other income


2,351


2,006






OTHER EXPENSES




Salaries and employee benefits


6,472


6,135

Occupancy, furniture and equipment


1,378


1,261

Data processing and related operations


1,085


1,022

Taxes, other than income


192


93

Professional fees


659


585

FDIC Insurance assessment


406


361

Foreclosed real estate


4


21

Amortization of intangibles


15


19

Other


1,853


2,235

Total other expenses


12,064


11,732






INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE


7,287


5,608

INCOME TAX EXPENSE


1,514


1,175

NET INCOME

$

5,773

$
4,433






Basic earnings per share

$

0.63

$
0.55






Diluted earnings per share

$

0.63

$
0.55









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP



















NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS



















(dollars in thousands)







































For the Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average


Average


Average


Average


Average


Average



Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)

(2)
(1)
(3)


Assets



















Interest-earning assets:


















Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
20,802

$
226

4.41

%
$
46,629

$
574

4.90

%
$
53,930

$
730

5.44

%

Securities available for sale:


















Taxable

408,427


3,623

3.60



404,777


2,434

2.39



402,275


2,147

2.15


Tax-exempt (1)

44,242


312

2.86



65,628


449

2.72



69,880


481

2.77


Total securities available for sale (1)

452,669


3,935

3.53



470,405


2,883

2.44



472,155


2,628

2.24


Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)

1,743,572


26,120

6.08



1,690,650


26,246

6.18



1,612,106


23,775

5.93



Total interest-earning assets

2,217,043


30,281

5.54



2,207,684


29,703

5.35



2,138,191


27,133

5.10



Non-interest earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

28,705






27,283






24,593





Allowance for credit losses

(20,154
)





(18,741
)





(19,096
)




Other assets

93,131






83,506






73,692






Total non-interest earning assets

101,682






92,048






79,189






Total Assets
$
2,318,725





$
2,299,732





$
2,217,380






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
546,884

$
2,801

2.08


$
528,330

$
3,017

2.27


$
449,825

$
2,311

2.07


Savings

211,905


142

0.27



209,362


162

0.31



235,545


250

0.43


Time

793,803


7,805

3.99



764,819


7,805

4.06



725,199


7,549

4.19



Total interest-bearing deposits

1,552,592


10,748

2.81



1,502,511


10,984

2.91



1,410,569


10,110

2.88


Short-term borrowings

44,297


458

4.19



46,267


348

2.99



57,997


336

2.33


Other borrowings

93,549


1,021

4.43



133,620


1,528

4.55



155,498


1,782

4.61



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,690,438


12,227

2.93



1,682,398


12,860

3.04



1,624,064


12,228

3.03



Non-interest bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

380,544






394,001






386,066





Other liabilities

29,549






30,352






25,162






Total non-interest bearing liabilities

410,093






424,353






411,228





Stockholders' equity

218,194






192,981






182,088






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,318,725





$
2,299,732





$
2,217,380





Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)



18,054

2.61

%



16,843

2.31

%



14,905

2.08

%

Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(197
)





(218
)





(195
)


Net interest income


$
17,857





$
16,625





$
14,710



Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)




3.30

%




3.04

%




2.80

%







































(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.













(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.















(3) Annualized


















(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.














(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.










































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP





Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)











For the Three Months Ended March 31


2025


2024






Net interest income
$

17,857

$
14,710

Net income


5,773


4,433






Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)


2.61

%

2.08
%

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)


3.30

%

2.80
%

Return on average assets


1.01

%

0.80
%

Return on average equity


10.73

%

9.79
%

Return on average tangible equity


12.40

%

11.68
%

Basic earnings per share
$

0.63

$
0.55

Diluted earnings per share
$

0.63

$
0.55








As of March 31


2025


2024






Total assets
$

2,376,044

$
2,260,423

Total loans receivable


1,771,269


1,621,448

Allowance for credit losses


20,442


18,020

Total deposits


2,004,448


1,838,998

Stockholders' equity


220,707


181,213

Trust assets under management


198,761


202,020






Book value per share
$

23.84

$
22.34

Tangible book value per share
$

20.66

$
18.71

Equity to total assets


9.29

%

8.02
%

Allowance to total loans receivable


1.15

%

1.11
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.45

%

0.23
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.33

%

0.17
%

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP











Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)











(dollars in thousands)












March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks
$
31,729
$
27,562
$
47,072
$
29,903
$
19,519

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

43,678

44,777

35,808

39,492

92,444

Cash and cash equivalents

75,407

72,339

82,880

69,395

111,963












Securities available for sale

408,742

397,846

396,891

397,578

398,374

Loans receivable

1,771,269

1,713,638

1,675,139

1,641,356

1,621,448

Less: Allowance for credit losses

20,442

19,843

18,699

17,807

18,020

Net loans receivable

1,750,827

1,693,795

1,656,440

1,623,549

1,603,428

Regulatory stock, at cost

7,616

13,366

6,329

6,443

6,545

Bank owned life insurance

46,914

46,657

46,382

46,121

45,869

Bank premises and equipment, net

20,273

19,657

18,503

18,264

18,057

Foreclosed real estate owned

-

-

-

-

97

Goodwill and other intangibles

29,402

29,418

29,433

29,449

29,468

Other assets

36,863

44,384

42,893

44,517

46,622

TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
$
2,260,423












LIABILITIES










Deposits:










Non-interest bearing demand
$
391,377
$
381,479
$
420,967
$
391,849
$
383,362

Interest-bearing deposits

1,613,071

1,477,684

1,434,284

1,419,323

1,455,636

Total deposits

2,004,448

1,859,163

1,855,251

1,811,172

1,838,998

Borrowings

118,590

214,862

197,412

210,422

211,234

Other liabilities

32,299

29,929

31,434

31,534

28,978

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,155,337

2,103,954

2,084,097

2,053,128

2,079,210












STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

220,707

213,508

195,654

182,188

181,213












TOTAL LIABILITIES AND










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
$
2,260,423







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)












March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Three months ended

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

INTEREST INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees
$
25,988

$
26,122

$
25,464

$
24,121

$
23,681

Securities

3,870


2,789


2,526


2,584


2,526

Other

226


574


497


966


731

Total interest income

30,084


29,485


28,487


27,671


26,938












INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

10,748


10,984


10,553


10,687


10,110

Borrowings

1,479


1,876


2,003


2,059


2,118

Total interest expense

12,227


12,860


12,556


12,746


12,228

NET INTEREST INCOME

17,857


16,625


15,931


14,925


14,710

PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES

857


1,604


1,345


347


(624
)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

17,000


15,021


14,586


14,578


15,334












OTHER INCOME










Service charges and fees

1,513


1,595


1,517


1,504


1,343

Income from fiduciary activities

325


224


256


225


238

Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities

-


(19,962
)

-


-


-

Gains on sales of loans, net

47


50


103


36


6

Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned

-


-


-


32


-

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

286


275


261


253


268

Other

180


159


158


157


151

Total other income

2,351


(17,659
)

2,295


2,207


2,006












OTHER EXPENSES










Salaries and employee benefits

6,472


6,690


6,239


5,954


6,135

Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net

1,378


1,291


1,269


1,229


1,261

Foreclosed real estate

4


9


9


15


21

FDIC insurance assessment

406


335


339


309


361

Other

3,804


5,094


4,175


3,937


3,954

Total other expenses

12,064


13,419


12,031


11,444


11,732












INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

7,287


(16,057
)

4,850


5,341


5,608

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

1,514


(3,406
)

1,006


1,128


1,175

NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
5,773

$
(12,651
)
$
3,844

$
4,213

$
4,433












Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
0.63

$
(1.54
)
$
0.48

$
0.52

$
0.55












Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.63

$
(1.54
)
$
0.48

$
0.52

$
0.55












Book Value per share
$
23.84

$
23.02

$
24.18

$
22.52

$
22.34

Tangible Book Value per share

20.66


19.85


20.54


18.88


18.71












Return on average assets (annualized)

1.01
%

-2.19
%

0.68
%

0.75
%

0.80
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.73
%

-26.08
%

8.09
%

9.41
%

9.79
%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

12.40
%

-30.77
%

9.58
%

11.26
%

11.68
%












Net interest spread (fte)

2.61
%

2.31
%

2.23
%

2.06
%

2.08
%

Net interest margin (fte)

3.30
%

3.04
%

2.99
%

2.80
%

2.80
%












Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.15
%

1.16
%

1.12
%

1.08
%

1.11
%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.07
%

0.12
%

0.08
%

0.13
%

0.08
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.45
%

0.46
%

0.47
%

0.47
%

0.23
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33
%

0.34
%

0.35
%

0.34
%

0.17
%





