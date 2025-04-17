Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Earnings and Improved Capital Position

Norwood Financial Corp reported a 14.5% increase in EPS to $0.63 and improved capital metrics in Q1 2025.
Norwood Financial Corp, parent company of Wayne Bank, reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, representing a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The bank's return on assets improved to over 1%, and net interest margin increased by 30 basis points from the previous quarter. Loan growth was robust at an annualized rate of 13.5%. President and CEO Jim Donnelly highlighted the bank's strategic actions from December 2024, which bolstered capital and earnings, positively impacting both net interest margin and overall growth. As of March 31, 2025, total assets reached $2.376 billion, while total deposits increased to $2.004 billion, illustrating a healthy financial trajectory amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.
Potential Positives
- Fully diluted earnings per share increased by 14.5% year-over-year, demonstrating strong profitability growth.
- Return on assets rose to over 1.00%, indicating improved efficiency in asset utilization.
- Net interest margin increased by 30 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting enhanced profitability from interest-earning assets.
- Loans grew at a significant annualized rate of 13.5% during the first quarter, showcasing strong demand and effective lending practices.
Potential Negatives
- The company's recent financial performance shows a significant loss of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, highlighting potential volatility and instability in earnings.
- The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.15%, suggesting possible deterioration in asset quality compared to the previous year.
- Despite an improvement in capital strength, the significant past loss and reliance on capital raised in December 2024 may raise concerns about the company’s long-term sustainability and ability to weather future economic challenges.
FAQ
What was Norwood Financial Corp's EPS for Q1 2025?
The fully diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $0.63, a 14.5% increase from Q1 2024.
How has Norwood Financial Corp's net interest margin changed?
The net interest margin increased to 3.30% in Q1 2025, up from 2.80% in Q1 2024.
What growth did Norwood Financial Corp see in loans?
Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter of 2025.
What was the return on assets for Norwood Financial Corp?
The return on average assets rose to over 1.01% in Q1 2025.
How did the company manage its capital and risk?
Norwood Financial Corp improved its capital through increased earnings and prudent assessments of economic conditions.
Full Release
Quarterly Highlights:
Fully diluted EPS of $0.63, a 14.5% increase over the same period in 2024
Return on assets rises to over 1.00%.
Net interest margin increased 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.
Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter.
Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.
HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.
Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”
Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”
Selected Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except
per share data)
Year-Over Year
Linked Quarter
Adjusted Linked Quarter
1
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
Mar-25
Mar-24
Change
Dec-24
Change
Dec-24
Change
Net interest income
17,857
14,710
3,147
16,625
1,232
16,625
1,232
Net interest spread (fte)
2.61%
2.08%
53 bps
2.31%
30 bps
2.31%
30 bps
Net interest margin (fte)
3.30%
2.80%
50 bps
3.04%
26 bps
3.04%
26 bps
Net income (loss)
5,773
4,433
1,340
(12,651)
18,424
3,119
2,654
Diluted earnings per share
0.63
0.55
0.08
-1.54
-2.09
0.38
0.25
Return on average assets
1.01%
0.80%
21 bps
-2.19%
320 bps
0.54%
47 bps
Return on tangible equity
12.40%
11.65%
75 bps
-30.77%
(4,317 bps)
7.59%
481 bps
1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.
Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:
The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.
Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.
Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.
The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.
Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.
Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.
Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.
Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income
$
(12,651)
Average assets
2,299,732
Return on average assets (annualized)
-2.19
%
Net (loss) income
(12,651)
Net realized losses on sale of securities
19,962
Tax effect at 21%
(4,192)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
3,119
Average assets
2,299,732
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)
0.54
%
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income
$
(12,651)
Average shareholders' equity
192,981
Average intangible assets
29,424
Average tangible shareholders' equity
163,557
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)
-30.77
%
Net (loss) income
(12,651)
Net realized losses on sale of securities
19,962
Tax effect at 21%
(4,192)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
3,119
Average tangible shareholders' equity
163,557
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)
7.59
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic
$
(1.54)
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted
$
(1.54)
Net (Loss) Income
(12,651)
Net realized losses on sale of securities
19,962
Tax effect at 21%
(4,192)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
3,119
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$
0.38
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.38
The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
For the Period Ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31
2025
2024
Average equity
$
218,194
$
182,088
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(29,409
)
(29,476
)
Average tangible equity
$
188,785
$
152,612
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
March 31
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
31,729
$
19,519
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
43,678
92,444
Cash and cash equivalents
75,407
111,963
Securities available for sale
408,742
398,374
Loans receivable
1,771,269
1,621,448
Less: Allowance for credit losses
20,442
18,020
Net loans receivable
1,750,827
1,603,428
Regulatory stock, at cost
7,616
6,545
Bank premises and equipment, net
20,273
18,057
Bank owned life insurance
46,914
45,869
Foreclosed real estate owned
-
97
Accrued interest receivable
8,587
8,135
Deferred tax assets, net
17,859
21,642
Goodwill
29,266
29,266
Other intangible assets
136
202
Other assets
10,417
16,845
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,376,044
$
2,260,423
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
391,377
$
383,362
Interest-bearing
1,613,071
1,455,636
Total deposits
2,004,448
1,838,998
Short-term borrowings
-
60,055
Other borrowings
118,590
151,179
Accrued interest payable
13,864
11,737
Other liabilities
18,435
17,241
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,155,337
2,079,210
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
-
-
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares
949
831
Surplus
126,785
97,893
Retained earnings
127,865
137,285
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares
(6,208
)
(5,397
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(28,684
)
(49,399
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
220,707
181,213
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,376,044
$
2,260,423
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
25,988
$
23,681
Securities
3,870
2,526
Other
226
731
Total Interest income
30,084
26,938
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
10,748
10,110
Short-term borrowings
458
336
Other borrowings
1,021
1,782
Total Interest expense
12,227
12,228
NET INTEREST INCOME
17,857
14,710
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
$
857
$
(624
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
17,000
15,334
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,513
1,343
Income from fiduciary activities
325
238
Gains on sales of loans, net
47
6
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
286
268
Other
180
151
Total other income
2,351
2,006
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
6,472
6,135
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
1,378
1,261
Data processing and related operations
1,085
1,022
Taxes, other than income
192
93
Professional fees
659
585
FDIC Insurance assessment
406
361
Foreclosed real estate
4
21
Amortization of intangibles
15
19
Other
1,853
2,235
Total other expenses
12,064
11,732
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE
7,287
5,608
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,514
1,175
NET INCOME
$
5,773
$
4,433
Basic earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.55
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.55
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
20,802
$
226
4.41
%
$
46,629
$
574
4.90
%
$
53,930
$
730
5.44
%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
408,427
3,623
3.60
404,777
2,434
2.39
402,275
2,147
2.15
Tax-exempt (1)
44,242
312
2.86
65,628
449
2.72
69,880
481
2.77
Total securities available for sale (1)
452,669
3,935
3.53
470,405
2,883
2.44
472,155
2,628
2.24
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)
1,743,572
26,120
6.08
1,690,650
26,246
6.18
1,612,106
23,775
5.93
Total interest-earning assets
2,217,043
30,281
5.54
2,207,684
29,703
5.35
2,138,191
27,133
5.10
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
28,705
27,283
24,593
Allowance for credit losses
(20,154
)
(18,741
)
(19,096
)
Other assets
93,131
83,506
73,692
Total non-interest earning assets
101,682
92,048
79,189
Total Assets
$
2,318,725
$
2,299,732
$
2,217,380
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market
$
546,884
$
2,801
2.08
$
528,330
$
3,017
2.27
$
449,825
$
2,311
2.07
Savings
211,905
142
0.27
209,362
162
0.31
235,545
250
0.43
Time
793,803
7,805
3.99
764,819
7,805
4.06
725,199
7,549
4.19
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,552,592
10,748
2.81
1,502,511
10,984
2.91
1,410,569
10,110
2.88
Short-term borrowings
44,297
458
4.19
46,267
348
2.99
57,997
336
2.33
Other borrowings
93,549
1,021
4.43
133,620
1,528
4.55
155,498
1,782
4.61
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,690,438
12,227
2.93
1,682,398
12,860
3.04
1,624,064
12,228
3.03
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
380,544
394,001
386,066
Other liabilities
29,549
30,352
25,162
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
410,093
424,353
411,228
Stockholders' equity
218,194
192,981
182,088
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,318,725
$
2,299,732
$
2,217,380
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)
18,054
2.61
%
16,843
2.31
%
14,905
2.08
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(197
)
(218
)
(195
)
Net interest income
$
17,857
$
16,625
$
14,710
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
3.30
%
3.04
%
2.80
%
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2025
2024
Net interest income
$
17,857
$
14,710
Net income
5,773
4,433
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
2.61
%
2.08
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.30
%
2.80
%
Return on average assets
1.01
%
0.80
%
Return on average equity
10.73
%
9.79
%
Return on average tangible equity
12.40
%
11.68
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.55
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.55
As of March 31
2025
2024
Total assets
$
2,376,044
$
2,260,423
Total loans receivable
1,771,269
1,621,448
Allowance for credit losses
20,442
18,020
Total deposits
2,004,448
1,838,998
Stockholders' equity
220,707
181,213
Trust assets under management
198,761
202,020
Book value per share
$
23.84
$
22.34
Tangible book value per share
$
20.66
$
18.71
Equity to total assets
9.29
%
8.02
%
Allowance to total loans receivable
1.15
%
1.11
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.23
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
%
0.17
%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
31,729
$
27,562
$
47,072
$
29,903
$
19,519
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
43,678
44,777
35,808
39,492
92,444
Cash and cash equivalents
75,407
72,339
82,880
69,395
111,963
Securities available for sale
408,742
397,846
396,891
397,578
398,374
Loans receivable
1,771,269
1,713,638
1,675,139
1,641,356
1,621,448
Less: Allowance for credit losses
20,442
19,843
18,699
17,807
18,020
Net loans receivable
1,750,827
1,693,795
1,656,440
1,623,549
1,603,428
Regulatory stock, at cost
7,616
13,366
6,329
6,443
6,545
Bank owned life insurance
46,914
46,657
46,382
46,121
45,869
Bank premises and equipment, net
20,273
19,657
18,503
18,264
18,057
Foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
-
-
97
Goodwill and other intangibles
29,402
29,418
29,433
29,449
29,468
Other assets
36,863
44,384
42,893
44,517
46,622
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
$
2,260,423
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
391,377
$
381,479
$
420,967
$
391,849
$
383,362
Interest-bearing deposits
1,613,071
1,477,684
1,434,284
1,419,323
1,455,636
Total deposits
2,004,448
1,859,163
1,855,251
1,811,172
1,838,998
Borrowings
118,590
214,862
197,412
210,422
211,234
Other liabilities
32,299
29,929
31,434
31,534
28,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,155,337
2,103,954
2,084,097
2,053,128
2,079,210
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
220,707
213,508
195,654
182,188
181,213
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,376,044
$
2,317,462
$
2,279,751
$
2,235,316
$
2,260,423
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
25,988
$
26,122
$
25,464
$
24,121
$
23,681
Securities
3,870
2,789
2,526
2,584
2,526
Other
226
574
497
966
731
Total interest income
30,084
29,485
28,487
27,671
26,938
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
10,748
10,984
10,553
10,687
10,110
Borrowings
1,479
1,876
2,003
2,059
2,118
Total interest expense
12,227
12,860
12,556
12,746
12,228
NET INTEREST INCOME
17,857
16,625
15,931
14,925
14,710
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES
857
1,604
1,345
347
(624
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
17,000
15,021
14,586
14,578
15,334
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,513
1,595
1,517
1,504
1,343
Income from fiduciary activities
325
224
256
225
238
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities
-
(19,962
)
-
-
-
Gains on sales of loans, net
47
50
103
36
6
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
-
32
-
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
286
275
261
253
268
Other
180
159
158
157
151
Total other income
2,351
(17,659
)
2,295
2,207
2,006
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
6,472
6,690
6,239
5,954
6,135
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
1,378
1,291
1,269
1,229
1,261
Foreclosed real estate
4
9
9
15
21
FDIC insurance assessment
406
335
339
309
361
Other
3,804
5,094
4,175
3,937
3,954
Total other expenses
12,064
13,419
12,031
11,444
11,732
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
7,287
(16,057
)
4,850
5,341
5,608
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
1,514
(3,406
)
1,006
1,128
1,175
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
5,773
$
(12,651
)
$
3,844
$
4,213
$
4,433
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
0.63
$
(1.54
)
$
0.48
$
0.52
$
0.55
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.63
$
(1.54
)
$
0.48
$
0.52
$
0.55
Book Value per share
$
23.84
$
23.02
$
24.18
$
22.52
$
22.34
Tangible Book Value per share
20.66
19.85
20.54
18.88
18.71
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.01
%
-2.19
%
0.68
%
0.75
%
0.80
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.73
%
-26.08
%
8.09
%
9.41
%
9.79
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
12.40
%
-30.77
%
9.58
%
11.26
%
11.68
%
Net interest spread (fte)
2.61
%
2.31
%
2.23
%
2.06
%
2.08
%
Net interest margin (fte)
3.30
%
3.04
%
2.99
%
2.80
%
2.80
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
1.11
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.07
%
0.12
%
0.08
%
0.13
%
0.08
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.23
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.17
%
