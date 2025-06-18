Norwood Financial Corp Declares $0.31 Cash Dividend for Q2 2025

Norwood Financial Corp announces a $0.31 cash dividend per share, reflecting financial strength and a $0.01 increase from last year.

Quiver AI Summary

Norwood Financial Corp has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per share, an increase of $0.01 from the previous year, payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record by July 15, 2025. CEO James O. Donnelly expressed satisfaction with this quarterly dividend, highlighting the company's financial strength and strong capital position. Norwood operates through Wayne Bank, which has numerous branch locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported total assets of $2.376 billion, loans of $1.750 billion, deposits of $2.004 billion, and total capital of $221 million. The company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NWFL."

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a $0.31 per share cash dividend, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the previous year's dividend, signaling the company's growth and improved financial performance.

The announcement reflects the company's financial strength and strong capital position, which enhances investor confidence.

Norwood Financial Corp has significant total assets of $2.376 billion, indicating a solid foundation for future growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Norwood Financial Corp?

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

How does the current dividend compare to previous ones?

This dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the per share dividend declared in the second quarter of 2024.

What is the total asset value of Norwood Financial Corp?

As of March 31, 2025, Norwood Financial Corp had total assets of $2.376 billion.

Where does Norwood Financial Corp operate?

Norwood Financial Corp operates fifteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in New York counties.

$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 9 purchases buying 26,684 shares for an estimated $701,238 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN MARTIN JR MCCAFFERY (EVP & CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $12,497

ANDREW FORTE purchased 485 shares for an estimated $11,882

JAMES O DONNELLY (President & CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,430

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NWFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWFL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

HONESDALE, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ Global Market - NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a $0.31 per share cash dividend, which is payable on August 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2025. The $0.31 per share is a $0.01 increase over the per share dividend declared in the second quarter of 2024.





Mr. Donnelly commented, “The Board is extremely pleased to provide our shareholders with this quarterly dividend. It reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong capital position which has contributed to our solid performance.”









Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fifteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. As of March 31, 2025, Norwood had total assets of $2.376 billion, loans outstanding of $1.750 billion, total deposits of $2.004 billion and total capital of $221 million. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.











