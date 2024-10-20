Norwest Minerals Updates Corporate Governance for 2024

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 2024, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company highlighted its commitment to maintaining transparency and solid management foundations by disclosing key governance practices, including its board charter and director agreements. This announcement underscores Norwest Minerals’ ongoing dedication to robust corporate governance, a critical factor for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

