Norwest Minerals Uncovers Promising Mineralization at West Arunta

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has announced a significant discovery of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization at its West Arunta Tamba prospect, with drilling revealing promising zinc and lead deposits. The company plans further exploration in the area, bolstered by a government scheme that will support additional drilling efforts in 2025. Investors are eagerly awaiting the lab assay results for these prospects, expected by early December.

For further insights into AU:NWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.