Norwest Minerals Sees Strong Support at AGM

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed, signaling strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of an additional 10% placement capacity. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

