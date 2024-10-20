News & Insights

Norwest Minerals Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 19, 2024, allowing greater shareholder participation. Key agenda items include reviewing the financial statements and a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes and questions in advance.

