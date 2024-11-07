Norwest Minerals Announces Option Expiration Impact

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has announced the expiration of 15 million options without exercise or conversion, as of early November 2024. This cessation of securities might impact investor strategies, as the options were set to expire at exercise prices of $0.105 and $0.14. This development could influence the company’s capital structure and market dynamics.

