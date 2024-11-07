News & Insights

Norwest Minerals Announces Director's Option Expiration

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. recently announced a change in the interest of its director, C. Schaus, with the expiration of 5 million unlisted options, originally set at $0.105 and $0.14, expiring three years from the issue date. This update highlights the dynamic nature of stock options and their impact on the company’s financial outlook, capturing the attention of investors watching the market closely.

