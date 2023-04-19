Norwegian wealth fund to oppose Japanese boards without female members - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 19, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by contrast and two-thirds of companies in the United States for Reuters ->

By contrast, two-thirds of companies in the United States, 85% in Britain and 100% in France have at least three female directors.

The Norwegian fund's policy is to have a minimum 30% of each gender represented on the board in companies it invests in, or with a minimum of at least two members of each gender.

The fund told Reuters in February that it was considering expanding its existing policy beyond Europe and North America.

"We extended it to smaller caps for this past season - this season we will also look at other markets such as Japan and see if we are going to make any changes there," a senior fund official said at the time.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Louise Heavens, Robert Birsel)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.