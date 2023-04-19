Norwegian wealth fund to oppose Japanese boards without female members - Nikkei

By contrast, two-thirds of companies in the United States, 85% in Britain and 100% in France have at least three female directors.

The Norwegian fund's policy is to have a minimum 30% of each gender represented on the board in companies it invests in, or with a minimum of at least two members of each gender.

The fund told Reuters in February that it was considering expanding its existing policy beyond Europe and North America.

"We extended it to smaller caps for this past season - this season we will also look at other markets such as Japan and see if we are going to make any changes there," a senior fund official said at the time.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Louise Heavens, Robert Birsel)

