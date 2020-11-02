Norwegian utility Statkraft nears deal to buy Britain's Solarcentury - source

Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft STKF3.SA is nearing a deal to buy British renewable energy firm Solarcentury, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

As part of the deal, Solarcentury has agreed to carve-out its African assets and sell them to energy trader BB Energy, the source said.

Statkraft declined to comment while Solarcentury was not immediately available.

