Norwegian utility Statkraft nears deal to buy Britain's Solarcentury - source

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft STKF3.SA is nearing a deal to buy British renewable energy firm Solarcentury, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

As part of the deal, Solarcentury has agreed to carve-out its African assets and sell them to energy trader BB Energy, the source said.

Statkraft declined to comment while Solarcentury was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London, editing by Louise Heavens)

