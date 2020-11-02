Norwegian utility Statkraft makes $151 mln swoop on Solarcentury

By Pamela Barbaglia and Nora Buli

LONDON/OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft STKF3.SAhas agreed to buy British solar power developer Solarcentury in a deal worth 117.7 million pounds ($151.34 million) that would boost its renewable energy output.

Statkraft is taking full control of Solarcentury allowing its investors to cash out.

The British firm is backed by Scottish Equity Partners, VantagePoint Capital Partners, Zouk Capital and Grupo Ecos among others.

As part of the deal, Solarcentury has agreed to carve out its African assets and sell them to energy trader BB Energy, a source familiar with the matter said.

