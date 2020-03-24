Norwegian unemployment hits more than 80-year high 10.9% due coronavirus

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Norwegian unemployment has risen five-fold this month as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the country's labour agency said on Tuesday.

Registered unemployment rose to 10.9%, the highest since the 1930s Great Depression, up from 5.3% a week ago and just 2.3% at the end of February, data from Norway's Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) showed.

Private-sector activity is expected to contract by between 15% and 20% in the near term, the government predicted on Friday.

"The development of the last two weeks is without comparison," NAV chief Sigrun Vaageng said in a statement.

Norway's parliament has approved loans, tax deferments and extra spending of up to 280 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.25 billion) to alleviate the crisis, while the central bank slashed rates twice, from 1.5% to a record low 0.25%.

