Norwegian shipper pleads guilty to cartel conduct, says Australian watchdog

June 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS pleaded guilty in Australia's Federal Court to charges of criminal cartel conduct, Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday.

The charges relate to the transportation of vehicles, including cars, trucks and buses, to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen was charged with cartel conduct in August last year and is the third international shipping company to plead guilty after two Japanese firms were prosecuted for similar offences.

"This plea means the last of the cases in the long-running shipping cartel matters is now closer to being resolved," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement. The watchdog could not provide further comment as the case was still before the court, he added.

Representatives from Wallenius Wilhelmsen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company said last year it had cooperated fully with the investigation.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing to a later date.

Japan's Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) pleaded guilty to criminal cartel conduct in 2016 and was fined A$25 million ($17 million). Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (K-Line) pleaded guilty to criminal cartel conduct in 2018 and was fined A$34.5 million.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS is owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA WALWIL.OL, which is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange.

($1 = 1.4529 Australian dollars)

