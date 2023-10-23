News & Insights

Norwegian Sept gas output lags forecasts, hits 4-year low on outages

October 23, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway's natural gas output fell in September to its lowest level of any month since 1999, lagging an official forecast, while crude oil also fell behind expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

Natural gas production in September fell to 199.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 312.2 mcm a month ago, and missed a forecast of 319.1 mcm by 37.4%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output fell to 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.79 million bpd in August, below a forecast of 1.73 million bpd, NPD's preliminary data showed.

