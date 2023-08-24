Norwegian Q2 profit down, board eyes dividend payment

The April-June net profit fell to 538 million Norwegian crowns ($50.9 million) from a year-ago profit of 1.25 billion crowns which had been boosted by one-off factors.

"The summer season of 2023 will be one of the best in our history, and I am happy that forward bookings remain strong with business travel returning and others planning their autumn holidays," CEO Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

Norwegian reported a profit before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) of 1.57 billion crowns for the second quarter, up from 93 million in the year-ago period.

The airline saw a "historically strong" July, during its peak season, with total passenger traffic up 9% from last year, and unstable weather in the Nordics helped keep the booking momentum up in August, Norwegian said earlier this month.

Norwegian Air last month said it had agreed to buy privately held domestic peer Wideroe for 1.13 billion crowns, a deal that is currently under review by the Norwegian Competition Authority.

($1 = 10.5683 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

