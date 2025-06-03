Bitcoin Magazine



Norwegian Public Company K33 AB Purchased 10 BTC For Their New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

K33 AB (PUBL), a digital asset brokerage and research firm, announced that it has completed its first Bitcoin acquisition under its new Bitcoin treasury strategy, purchasing 10 BTC for approximately SEK 10 million.

Today’s purchase is the first transaction of the secured SEK 60 million that K33 announced it will buy for its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

“We expect Bitcoin to be the best-performing asset in the coming years and will build our balance sheet in Bitcoin moving forward,” said the CEO of K33 Torbjorn Bull Jenssen. “This will give K33 direct exposure to the Bitcoin price and help unlock powerful synergies with our brokerage operation. Our ambition is to build a balance of at least 1000 BTC over time and then scale from there.”

During K33’s Q1 2025 Report & Strategic Outlook presentation. Torbjorn Jenssen mentioned that the “US BTC ETF was the most successful ETF launch in history. Acquiring more capital in just one year than gold did in 20.”

Jenssen also said K33 is working with other Bitcoin treasury companies in the Nordics and hopes to use its treasury as a foundation to offer new services, such as Bitcoin backed lending.

“For K33, Bitcoin is not only a high-conviction asset — it’s also a strategic enabler,” he said. “With a sizable BTC reserve, we will be able to strengthen our financial position while unlocking new revenue streams, product capabilities, and partnerships.”

Bitcoin will be the best performing asset in the coming decade and my goal with K33 is to accumulate as many as possible while unlocking powerful operational synergies with our brokerage operation,” posted Jenssen on X.

Bitcoin treasury holdings are becoming a trend of companies in 2025. Around 217 companies and public entities now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Last week, during the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the CEO of GameStop Ryan Cohen announced that GameStop purchased 4,710 Bitcoin worth approximately $505 million, marking another major corporate entry into Bitcoin treasury holdings.

In an interview with the CEO of Nakamoto David Bailey, the CEO of GameStop Ryan Cohen stated, “If the thesis is correct then Bitcoin and gold as well can be a hedge against global currency devaluation and systemic risk. Bitcoin has certain unique advantages better than gold.”

